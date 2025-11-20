From Making a Band at the ‘Worst Time’ to Playing With His Heroes, The Struts’ Luke Spiller Reflects on His Career Thus Far and What’s to Come

As rock is gradually regaining mainstream prominence, don’t forget about The Struts. Formed in 2012, the British quartet broke through in the U.S. a little over a decade ago on the strength of singles “Could Have Been Me” and “Kiss This”, each charting on Billboard’s Alternative and Mainstream Rock charts. Since then, The Struts have played rock festivals, toured extensively, and opened for rock luminaries like Guns N’ Roses, The Who, and The Rolling Stones.

In the years since, The Struts continue to be a mainstay in the rock world, even as vocalist Luke Spiller embarks on a solo career. Performing in front of a healthy crowd at Corona Capital on its second day, The Struts, with their glam-rock sound and showmanship, carried the nine-song set with the confidence and charisma you’d expect from a seasoned band.

Ahead of the band’s set, we sat down with Spiller backstage. Weary from his arrival in the country the night before (ahead of a 5 a.m. airport run the next morning to kick off his solo tour) but not worn, Spiller dissects the band’s run, reminisces about his friendship with Foo Fighters’ late drummer, Taylor Hawkins (which developed while The Struts toured with Dave Grohl’s band), ruminates on Yungblud’s rise, and shares what’s next for him.

VICE: With The Struts’ anniversary tour winding down, and having released your first solo album, what are you focusing on now?

Luke Spiller: My solo album has been out since April. And we did a 10th anniversary tour, which we only really finished about a month ago. As soon as we [The Struts] got off the road, we were not in a studio, but we were getting together like three, four times a week to write, so my head was very in Struts world at that time. Since leaving L.A. a couple of days ago and about to embark on the solo tour, it’s like going back into solo headspace.

What have you noticed that’s changed in the rock world since The Struts started?

I mean, truth be told, when we first started, it was the worst time to be in a band. There was no music on the commercial radio stations with guitars. And that was quite a significant achievement for us to get serious airplay. I’m not just saying this because it’s the way I feel. But I’ve been told it on numerous occasions. We were one of the groups that reopened the door for that traditional classic kind of throwback sound.

There have been quite a few bands since that have definitely done that. A lot has changed. Now is an interesting time, with a lot of artists who have been around a minute leaning into the classic rock world, like Yungblud and others. It’s turning a lot of young people on to the Golden Oldies, so to speak. Which is, which is a really good thing, you know? I think it’s important that every teenager has their Stones, Zeppelin, and AC/DC phase.

As one of the younger rock bands in the last decade, you had the chance to play with a bunch of veteran bands, including Foo Fighters. What was it like performing at the Taylor Hawkins tribute concert in London?

It was probably the greatest moment of my life. One of the most bittersweet feelings ever was to have the chance to perform with Brian [May] and Roger [Taylor] from Queen. That’s something I dreamed about since I was 15 years old, something I never thought would happen. But it came at such a cost that I wouldn’t want to experience again, for obvious reasons. I do know that Taylor, for instance, would have been over the moon to see it happen. It was the only time in my life I’ve ever gotten nervous.

Really?

Yes. Usually, as long as I’m well-rehearsed, right? I’m fine. But I was at Wembley [Stadium in London]. The concert started at about three, and I don’t think the Queen section started until like eight o’clock at night. It was right before The Foo Fighters performed. So I had to sit and watch from this box. Liam Gallagher opened the show, followed by one huge artist after another. And I’m thinking, ‘What the f*** am I doing here?’ I’m literally here because I was great friends with Taylor. Even now, my career is not on par with theirs, not even someone like Kesha’s. For instance, my band’s never been played on the radio in the United Kingdom.

And it was funny, I was the only guy who wasn’t announced because there was a last-minute setlist change. It meant that I was this guy who randomly ran on stage. I remember quite a few people telling me that Twitter was blowing up, being like, ‘Who the hell is this guy?’ Because no one said, ‘This is Luke Spiller from the Struts.’ Then we went into ‘We Will Rock You’ and that was it. It was an emotional day.

What’s next for you and the band?

We’re working on a new record at the moment. We’re in the writing phase. I’m also conjuring up a bunch of songs for a new solo record. I don’t know whether it’s going to be like an EP or whether it’s going to be like a full-blown album. But I think I want to get something out with the band first and do something really ambitious and visually stunning. Then, I can go back into my own world. I have a Christmas song coming out on December 3, which is nice.

What is it? A traditional Christmas song or something else?

It’s a cover of this British band Slade, but I’ve reimagined it. It’s gonna be a lovely way to end a great year.