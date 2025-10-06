VICE
Editions

Newsletters

Gaming

GameStop Blames Pokémon Company for Botched Shiny Koraidon & Miraidon Event

GameStop claims it was the Pokemon Company’s decision to limit codes for the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Shiny Koraidon & Miraidon event.

By

GameStop Blames The Pokémon Company for Botched Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Shiny Koraidon & Miraidon Event
Screenshot: The Pokémon Company
Share:
Follow Us On Discover
Make Us Preferred In Top Stories

The Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Shiny Koraidon & Shiny Miraidon event sparked outrage after many fans couldn’t get codes. However, GameStop is now blaming The Pokémon Company for the Shiny distribution event having problems.

GameStop Says The Pokémon Company Restricted Shiny Koraidon & Miraidon Codes

GameStop Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Shiny Koraidon and Miraidon Round 2
Screenshot: GameStop, The Pokémon Company

When the Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Shiny Koraidon & Miraidon event went live on September 26, it was a mess. European stores were delaying the distribution indefinitely, and GameStop ran out of codes within hours. However, players became outraged when GameStop did a second round of Shiny Koraidon & Miraidon giveaways in October, and it was revealed that each store only had 50 codes per location.

Videos by VICE

The question many Pokémon fans asked was: why can’t they just print more codes? However, according to GameStop, it was The Pokémon Company’s decision to limit each store to only 50 codes. The gaming retailer made the claim in an exchange with Pokémon outlet Serebii on X. “It appears GameStop is enforcing a hard limit per store still. We are unsure why,” Serebii wrote. An account tied to GameStop then replied, “That decision is made by Pokémon.”

GameStop Blames the Pokémon Company for Shiny Koraidon and Miraidon Codes
Screenshot: X @GameStopHelp

While the gaming retailer was quick to point the finger at The Pokémon Company, the X account didn’t add any further context. So it’s unclear why Nintendo is not just printing out more codes for Shiny Koraidon & Shiny Miraidon. After all, they could just generate an infinite amount of the codes without running into a limit. However, if all of this is true, it appears The Pokémon Company wanted to make the Shiny Legendaries extremely rare, since each store was purposely limited in what they could give away.

Getting Both Shiny Koraidon & Shiny Miraidon Was Nearly Impossible

Pokémon Scarlet Shiny Koraidon Screenshot
Screenshot: The Pokémon Company

With GameStop having a 50-code limit, this made it nearly impossible for most players to obtain both Shiny Koraidon & Shiny Miraidon. Because for some reason, in 2025 we are still splitting up Shiny Box Legendaries to one per code. If a Pokémon Scarlet and Violet player was lucky enough to get two codes at their local shop, that meant only 25 fans in that area would have been able to get Shiny Koraidon & Miraidon.

Unsurprisingly, fans were not happy about GameStop’s claims. “How can Pokémon give its loyal fans an ‘opportunity’ to obtain once-in-a-lifetime Shinies that won’t ever be available again. Just to then limit the number of those fans who can actually get the codes!” a player on X vented, for example. Another user on the site wrote, “Artificial scarcity only helps the scalpers. Do better, Pokémon and GameStop. This is on BOTH of you.”

eBay Shiny Koraidon and Shiny Miraidon Codes
Screenshot: eBay

Adding salt to the wound is that the Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Shiny Koraidon & Miraidon codes have now exploded on eBay. Scalpers have flooded the auction site, selling the rare Legendaries for as high as $35. At the time of writing, The Pokémon Company has not responded to GameStop. Regardless, hopefully we get a round 3 of the distribution event, this time without code limits.

Tagged:
, , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Share:

More
From VICE

Thank for your puchase!
You have successfully purchased.