Garlic Knots Recipe

Prep time: 30 minutes
Total time: 45 minutes
Ingredients
pizza dough
10 large garlic cloves, grated on a microplane (about 3 tablespoons)
¼ cup|60 ml olive oil
½ cup finely grated Pecorino cheese
¼ cup roughly chopped parsley
Directions
- Heat the oven to 400°F. Stretch out the dough to the size of a ½ sheet tray (18 by 13 inches).
- Use a pizza cutter to cut the dough into 1-inch strips, then cut those strips in half width-wise one more time.
- Roll each strip up into a knot (either by actually rolling the dough and tucking the “tail” in, or by tying into a knot—dealer’s choice). Place the rolled knots on two baking sheets lined with parchment paper, cover lightly with plastic wrap, and let proof for 15 minutes at room temperature.
- Bake the knots for 12 to 15 minutes or so, or until lightly golden. While they bake, mix together your olive oil and garlic in a large bowl. When the knots are done and still hot, toss them in the olive oil and garlic, adding a little more olive oil if needed. Garnish with a sprinkle of grated Pecorino and chopped parsley. Serve warm.
