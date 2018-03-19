VICE
Garlic Knots Recipe

Prep time: 30 minutes
Total time: 45 minutes

Ingredients

pizza dough
10 large garlic cloves, grated on a microplane (about 3 tablespoons)
¼ cup|60 ml olive oil
½ cup finely grated Pecorino cheese
¼ cup roughly chopped parsley

Directions

  1. Heat the oven to 400°F. Stretch out the dough to the size of a ½ sheet tray (18 by 13 inches).
  2. Use a pizza cutter to cut the dough into 1-inch strips, then cut those strips in half width-wise one more time.
  3. Roll each strip up into a knot (either by actually rolling the dough and tucking the “tail” in, or by tying into a knot—dealer’s choice). Place the rolled knots on two baking sheets lined with parchment paper, cover lightly with plastic wrap, and let proof for 15 minutes at room temperature.
  4. Bake the knots for 12 to 15 minutes or so, or until lightly golden. While they bake, mix together your olive oil and garlic in a large bowl. When the knots are done and still hot, toss them in the olive oil and garlic, adding a little more olive oil if needed. Garnish with a sprinkle of grated Pecorino and chopped parsley. Serve warm.

