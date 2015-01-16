GDR-Style Jägerschnitzel Recipe

Servings: 4

Prep time: 20 minutes

Total time: 20 minutes

Ingredients

1 pound spirelli pasta

for the sauce:

1/2 cup unsalted butter

2 tablespoons all-purpose flour

3/4 cup ketchup

a bit of granulated sugar

kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

for the sausage:

4 thick slices of Jagdwurst

1/2 cup all-purpose flour

1 large egg

1 cup breadcrumbs

5/8 unsalted cup butter

Coleslaw, for serving

Directions

1. Prepare the pasta according to package directions.

2. For the sauce, in a medium saucepan over medium heat, add the butter and allow to melt. Then, add the flour and whisk, adding water if needed, until you have a creamy consistency. Add ketchup and let it come to a boil. Leave the sauce to simmer for 15 minutes. Season with salt, pepper, and sugar to taste. Combine with cooked pasta.

3. For the sausage, prepare the Jagdwurst slices. Dip each slice in flour, then in egg and, finally, in breadcrumbs. Make sure the coating doesn’t come off.

4. In a hot frying pan over medium heat, add butter. Fry sausage slices until brown and crispy on the outside.

5. Combine everything and serve with cold coleslaw as a garnish.

From MUNCHIES Presents: Real Communist Food of the GDR