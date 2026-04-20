Gears of War: E-Day has been in development for more than six years, but there seems to be proof that The Coalition is cooking up something special to return the franchise to its roots with this installment.

The Locust Are Scary Again

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It has been a long seven years since Gears of War 5 dropped and fans of the franchise are eagerly awaiting a return to the story in the upcoming E-Day prequel game.

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Although Gears of War 5 did sell well and earn very positive reviews, there are some fans who would like to see the game return to a scarier, darker vibe with this next installment. The open-world exploration and lean-in to the traditional sci-fi elements featured in Gears 5 expanded the universe quite a bit, but may have strayed too far from the original game’s tone for some fans.

Cliff Bleszinski, lead designer of the original Gears of War trilogy, seems to be one of those fans who is looking forward to the dark atmosphere that The Coalition is establishing for E-Day.

In a recent interview with The Expansion Pass, Cliff Bleszinski reacted to the E-Day trailer and the direction that The Coalition is heading with the upcoming prequel:

“You’re not going to be fighting those stupid robots or the Lambent. It’s going to be about making the Locust scary again. And seeing Marcus struggle with just one Locust in that trailer, I think that was brilliant.”

Screenshot: Xbox Games Studios

CliffyB seems particularly excited about returning to a point in the timeline where the game can revisit the bromance between Dom and Marcus, as well:

“I think they’re doing the right thing, going back to give the people what they want. We’ve talked a lot about E-Day, there’s been stories written about it. But to experience that, I think the possibilities for cinematic moments are tremendous with what they’re doing. I got goosebumps when I saw Marcus falling, reaching out for Dom’s hand.”

Although the reveal trailer did unveil the timeline and some central characters, a lot about the game is still a mystery. So far, fans haven’t had a chance to see much actual gameplay for E-Day. It seems very likely that Gears of War: E-Day will get a full gameplay reveal sometime over the summer.

Be sure to check back in the near future for more Gears of War: E-Day news and updates.

Gears of War: E-Day is aiming for a 2026 release window.