Gen Z Is Taking Over America’s Retirement Home

MovingPlace, from what I can tell, is to finding a moving company to haul your junk from one home to another, as Kayak.com is to plane tickets, which is to say, a place to shop and compare prices to find the best deal for your wallet. I don’t know if that qualifies them to publish reports making sweeping declarative statements like “Gen Z is moving into a famous Florida retirement community,” but let’s just assume they are, because it’s fun to think about.

According to MovingPlace’s 2026 Gen Z Migration Report, which analyzed nearly 15 million moves nationwide this year, the second-hottest ZIP code for Gen Z relocations is 34762 in The Villages, the sprawling retirement community in Florida. The top spot went to Minneapolis’ 55401 ZIP code, but The Villages’ ranking stands out because it’s a Boomer elephant graveyard.

Gen Z accounts for just 2.2 percent of total U.S. moves, which makes sense considering nobody but the wealthy and powerful has money to burn right now, but the researchers involved, if we can call them that, say the relocation patterns of Gen Z often signal where economic momentum is building. In this case, it looks like Gen Z kids are moving next door to the generation that played an outsized role in ruining their economic prospects. If Gen Z kids ever sit back and look at their bank account and wonder if they’ll ever be able to afford a family and children, they could just blame everyone all around them, to their faces.

It sounds weird, maybe like it shouldn’t even be allowed, but under Florida law, up to 20 percent of residents in a retirement community can be between 18 and 55. The villages also allow adults 19 and older to live there if they share a household with someone over 55.

This is all part of a larger trend that shows that the area is growing overall, as U.S. Census data shows that the working-age population and the surrounding metro area have increased by 19.1 percent over the past decade, making it the fastest-growing metro area in the country for that demographic. One possible reason for the boom? All those retirees need young people to take care of them. That’s healthcare workers, construction workers to maintain roads and put up new buildings, that’s people working in the hospitality and retail industries to service the whims of these aging Americans.

The rest of the top 10 Gen Z hotspots include a mixture of all kinds of US cities, from blue states to red states, rural to big-city, bustling to quiet — New York City, Nashville, Beaverton, Madison. Typically, it’s up-and-coming places where young people can find jobs and relatively affordable housing.

But for keeping our sites squarely on The Villages, the reasoning remains clear: where retirees go, infrastructure follows, and where infrastructure is needed, there will be jobs. Hope Gen Z likes golf.