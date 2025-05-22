‘Genshin Impact’ Voice Actor Calls for an End To HoYoverse Strike and Criticizes “Petty” Behavior of Fellow Actors

The voice actor for Beidou in Genshin Impact and Acheron in Honkai: Star Rail has called for an end to the SAG strike on HoYoverse games. The actress also called out fellow VAs who have been reporting each other for working non-union jobs.

‘Genshin Impact’ Has Been Voiceless for Months

Screenshot: HoYoverse

HoYoverse has been at the center of a fairly complex union controversy. The short version is that voice actors called for a strike back in 2024 over AI protections, as well as other working conditions. However, HoYoverse is a non-union job, so it isn’t actually impacted by SAG strikes. That didn’t stop voice actors working on the gacha games, as many stopped showing up to work for months. The idea was to encourage HoYoverse to sign a deal with SAG, agreeing to certain terms. Of course, since the studio isn’t unionized, they immediately denied the request.

On May 21, Genshin Impact voice actor Allegra Clark took to Twitter to call for an end to the strike. According to the artist, non-union studios are simply taking jobs overseas to avoid strikes, leaving many voice actors without work. “Sorry—it’s time to end this thing. AAA productions are actively moving overseas because there’s no signed contract to work on. I hate it here.” The Acheron voice actor then called out fellow actors for how some of them behaved during the strike on HoYoverse. Although, to be clear, she doesn’t name anyone specifically.

“This is a strike where people are gleefully reporting each other to SAG for working Non Union. Where the idea of ‘NU actors who work NU during the strike may be denied membership in the future’ is being thrown around in actor spaces. This s*** is petty.” She also added, “And let’s address the elephant in the room: some actors do want certain NU games to flip union, but many are waiting to go back because they don’t want to or feel they can’t work NU during a strike. Either it’s to try to be a team player with the union, or out of fear of retaliation.”

HoYoverse Voice Actor Strike Drama

Screenshot: Twitter @SimplyAllegra

Allegra Clark also shared additional thoughts on how SAG is currently impacting jobs like Genshin Impact. “IN GENERAL, I think that guilds like SAG are a positive thing because a collective contract means that I don’t have to individually negotiate for every project. But SAG is absolutely neither serving nor listening to its members right now. Bring the LBF to a full membership vote.” I highly recommend reading her full post thread, as she goes more in-depth to explain the situation in greater detail.

This isn’t the first time HoYoverse voice actors have been embroiled in controversy. Back in March, Genshin Impact voice actors were accused of bullying actor Jacob Takanashi. He had become the new voice for Genshin Impact’s Kinich after the original actor refused to work due to the strike. Many called Takanashi a scab. The only problem is, he wasn’t from the U.S., and once again, his work doesn’t actually fall under SAG. However, that didn’t stop several prominent Genshin Impact voice actors from criticizing him online.

Screenshot: Twitter @xJ,Takax, @KayliMills

For example, Keqing voice actor, Kayli Mills, called Takanashi “diabolical” for taking the job. “This is actually diabolical. If you need the money, at LEAST take the role uncredited. This just comes off as an easy grab for clout. It’s not a good look.”In all fairness, the actress went on to apologize. However, it was still shocking to many fans to see fellow voice actors fighting so publicly online. Especially when it involved a new actor joining the team for the first time. Regardless, it appears that some voice actors on Genshin Impact are now calling for the lengthy non-union strike to finally come to an end.



