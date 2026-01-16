Ghost’s North America Tour Begins Soon. Here’s How to Get Tickets

Swedish rock/metal band Ghost was one of the major breakouts of 2025, with their album Skeletá hitting number one on the US Billboard 200 chart. The costumed band of ghouls, which has been active since 2006, is finally seeing global mainstream success—and they’ve got the touring schedule to match.

The North American leg of their “Skeletour World Tour” is kicking off in just a few days on January 21 in Orlando, Florida. It will wrap a month later on February 23 in Inglewood, California. Stops along the way will include Toronto, Cincinatti, Seattle, and Sacramento, among many others.

That means it’s about time to start thinking about get your tickets. Here’s how.

How to Get Ghost Tickets

Tickets are onsale now and available at Ticketmaster. You can also find tickets on StubHub—even for sold out shows. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

About Ghost’s Skeletour World tour 2026

If you plan to attend, please note: these performances will be “phone-free” events. Mobile devices will be placed in Yondr pouches for the duration of the show, though guests will retain possession of their phones at all times.

Ghost is touring in support of their most recent album, SKELETÁ, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 following its release last spring.

See the full Skeletour North America routing below.

courtesy of ghost

01/21 – Orlando, FL @ Kia Center

01/22 – Jacksonville, FL @ VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

01/24 – Knoxville, TN @ Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center

01/25 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center

01/26 – Greenville, SC @ Bon Secours Wellness Arena

01/28 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

01/30 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

01/31 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

02/02 – Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena

02/04 – Cincinnati, OH @ Heritage Bank Center

02/05 – Peoria, IL @ Peoria Civic Center Arena

02/07 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center

02/10 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Delta Center

02/12 – Spokane, WA @ Spokane Arena

02/14 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

02/15 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

02/17 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center

02/20 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

02/21 – Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center

02/23 – Inglewood, CA @ Intuit Dome