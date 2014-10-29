Here’s a Giant Glowing 3D-Printed Fruit Fly Brain

Images via

For a project so colorful it could almost be decribed as bio art, MIT researcher Nicolas Aimon has 3D printed a giant light-up model of a fruit fly’s tiny brain. Using clear resin to print the bug’s grey matter, and well-placed, illuminated optic fibers, Aimon was able to visualize neural activity of the fruit fly in three dimensions. But not only does his model provide more scientific data than your average 2D display—it looks gorgeous, too.

Check out images and video of the 3D printed insect brain below:

To make your own 3D-printed light up fly brain, visit the handy Instructable Aimon put together here, or check out his website to see his other projects.

