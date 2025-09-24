God of War 6 Leak Confirms New Mythology, Rumored New Weapon

The wait for any news on the next God of War game has been excruciating. I loved Ragnarok, even if Atreus’ section was a bit too long. However, I’m now fully invested in this version of Kratos, and that has a lot to do with the work Sony Santa Monica has done on the narrative, which effectively humanizes the character.

Hopefully, we get to see something in the future, but until then, we’ll have to make do with a pretty awesome rumor.

Videos by VICE

Screenshot: PlayStation

Kratos may have a brand-new weapon

Of course, it’s Tom Henderson of Insider Gaming on the case. The man is a beast. This time around, he’s speaking on the possibility of what the next God of War entry will be. And what he believes Kratos’ next weapon is in the mainline series.

“There’s some weird confusion because there is the Metroidvania game in development, and then there’s also a new mainline God of War game in development, which is kind of similar in themes. I think that Kratos this time has, like, an Egyptian sword. Like the curved Egyptian sword.”

Screenshot: Sony Interactive Entertainment

While I had no clue what the name was, I knew what the weapon itself was. Thanks to some quick Google work, I now know it’s called a Khopesh. And I’m very interested in how that plays out if it turns out to be true.

I think what made the Norse saga so great was that the Leviathan Axe seemed to fit Kratos in his current stage of life. I’m pretty sure we’ve all been dying to see him take on the Egyptian gods. But how does he get there?

Looking at the Valhalla DLC, there’s almost a true sense of inner peace he’s made with himself and who he is. I would have to think Atreus plays a massive role because how else do you get a dad to spring into action beyond putting his kid in danger?

I’m sure we won’t see anything crazy about it during State of Play, but it would be nice to catch a hint.