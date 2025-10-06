Google Clears Up Some Big Questions About Gemini for Home

Google’s been dealing with blowback this summer over the worsening state, perceived by Google Home device users (including myself), of Google Assistant. It was a welcome bit of news when Google announced that Gemini for Home, a version of its Gemini generative AI made especially for Google Home devices, was on its way.

With every advance comes questions, though, and the shift from Google Assistant to Gemini for Home, which is only just getting underway, has confused a lot of folks, it seems. Google rounded up some of the biggest recurring questions people have been pondering and posted an FAQ on October 3 on the official Google Nest forum.

the big questions

Although Gemini for Home is rolling out gradually in certain countries, interested (and impatient) folks can sign up for an early access program to test out Gemini for Home ahead of schedule, titled Early Access. Here’s how to register your interest with Google.

Gemini Early Access has tripped up people conflating it with Google Home’s Public Preview. As Google puts it, “Early access is an opportunity for users to be among the first to try Gemini for Home features and give us feedback as we improve the experience. Public Preview is a different, broader program for the latest Google Home app features.”

Not all features will be available in Gemini for Home for free. There are two tiers of Google Home Premium that you can spring for if you want to pile on extra features to your Gemini for Home:

Standard costs $10 per month or, if you pay annually, $100 per year. It adds several features to Gemini for Home, including a new voice assistant with Gemini Live, the ability to ask Home to create automations using natural language, 30 days of event video history, and intelligent alerts for your cameras.

Advanced runs $20 per month or $200 per year, and adds AI event descriptions, AI notifications, Home Brief, the ability to ask Home to search your video history, 60 days of event video history, and 10 days of 24/7 video history.

If you want to read the whole FAQ about Gemini for Home that Google posted, check it out here.