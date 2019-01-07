Oh Shit, SZA, Lil Wayne, and Tyler, The Creator Are Playing Governors Ball

We’re now deep in the heart of festival lineup announcement season, and this morning New York’s Governors Ball dropped the bill for their 2019 edition, which goes down May 31 to June 2. Like every year, they’ve got some heaters. Tyler, the Creator, Florence + the Machine, and the Strokes get top billing on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday respectively, but things are interesting downbill too. They also snagged sets from perennial Noisey faves like SZA, Lil Wayne, Kacey Musgraves, Vince Staples, Ty Dolla $ign, and a whole lot more.

Since Gov Ball is booked the way it is—it’s a much more modestly sized lineup than say, Coachella—basically every single line of the bill has name’s you’ll know and love. (Peep recent Noisey Next artist and local star Kirk Knight down on the fifth line of the last day.) So you’ll basically just want to check out the whole bill below or over at the Governors Ball website. Tickets are available now.