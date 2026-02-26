Grace Ashcroft Fortnite Skin Revealed – Resident Evil Requiem Collab Release Date & Free Unlock Details

Epic Games has revealed the Grace Ashcroft Fortnite skin. Here is what the RE9 cosmetic looks like in-game and when the Resident Evil Requiem Fortnite collab releases in every region.

Grace Ashcroft Fortnite Skin Revealed

Screenshot: Epic Games

When the Resident Evil Requiem Fortnite collab was first teased back in 2025, there was a lot of speculation over which characters would be included. However, Epic Games recently confirmed that the crossover will only feature new protagonist Grace Ashcroft. Sorry, Leon Kennedy fans!

The Grace Ashcroft Fortnite skin was officially revealed in the “This Week in Fortnite Item Shop” video posted on X. More importantly, Epic Games also gave us our first look at the skin’s design. For your convenience, we will post an image below to give you a closer look at how the Grace Ashcroft Fortnite cosmetic looks in-game.

Grace Ashcroft

Screenshot: Epic Games

How to Get the Grace Ashcroft Fortnite Skin for Free

Screenshot: Epic Games

Epic Games has confirmed that the Grace Ashcroft Fortnite skin release date will be on February 28, 2026. However, players who pre-order or purchase Resident Evil Requiem on the Epic Games Store will receive the Fortnite skin for free.

To unlock it:

Step 1: Purchase RE9 on the Epic Games Store.

Purchase RE9 on the Epic Games Store. Step 2: Use the same Epic account linked to your Fortnite profile.

Use the same Epic account linked to your Fortnite profile. Step 3: Log on to Fortnite on February 28, 2026 after 4 PM PT to automatically redeem it.

Users will just need to purchase RE9 on the same Epic Games account that is tied to their Fortnite profile. The Grace Ashcroft Fortnite skin will go live when the Item Shop has its daily reset at 4 PM PT / 7 PM ET.

Region Local Time Date North America (PT) 4:00 PM February 28 North America (ET) 7:00 PM February 28 United Kingdom (GMT) 12:00 AM March 1 Europe (CET) 1:00 AM March 1 Japan (JST) 9:00 AM March 1 Brazil (BRT) 9:00 PM February 28 Australia (AEDT)* 11:00 AM March 1



Will Leon and Other Resident Evil Fortnite Skins Return?

Screenshot: Epic Games

When the Grace Ashcroft cosmetic was first rumored, many fans believed this meant past Resident Evil Fortnite skins would also return to the battle royale. However, this might not be the case after all. Although the Resident Evil Requiem Fortnite collab launches on February 28, previous Resident Evil cosmetics might actually not return for a while. This update was first reported by popular Fortnite dataminer HypeX.

According to the insider, the Resident Evil Fortnite skins have not been recently updated in the game’s files, which we would normally see if they are going to be released in the Item Shop anytime soon. “Old Resident Evil skins might not return with her first release as they’re currently still not updated, and the next major update (C7S2) was previously delayed to March 19, so they might not return until she returns again later.”

Screenshot: X @HypeX

Because Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 2 was delayed, it means the next possible update for the Leon Fortnite skin to return is March 19, 2026. So yeah, it appears the Resident Evil Requiem Fortnite crossover will only feature the new Grace Ashcroft skin and not Leon or Claire.