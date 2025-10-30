Grammarly Just Changed Its Name to Superhuman—Here’s Why

Completely baffling. That was my first thought when I woke up bleary eyed, read the news, choked back two cups of coffee, and then read the news again. Grammarly, the writing assistant that filled a useful niche in providing grammar, syntax, and spelling corrections and suggestions, has renamed itself to Superhuman.

After nudging my eyes back in their sockets, though, I realized that the news of a major name change was getting away from the company, and the confusion on the streets about Grammarly’s name change isn’t entirely warranted.

What Grammarly’s Name Change Means—and What It Doesn’t

“The Grammarly product will still exist, but we’re changing our company name to Superhuman,” said Grammarly in an October 29 blog post. It took some digging, since they don’t clearly say so in their announcement, but Grammarly, as a product, will keep its Grammarly branding.

Grammarly has built up significant brand recognition since its launch in 2009. It’s quite literally a household name. And Superhuman sounds like the name of a bitcoin trading platform or a sports betting app. It’s a good move—no, a no-brainer, to keep the name.

The only thing changing is the name of the umbrella company that holds Grammarly, Coda (a team “AI” workspace), Superhuman Go (an AI assistant), and Superhuman Mail (an email client). Grammarly acquired Superhuman on July 1, 2025, and so it suddenly has a lot more products to unify under common branding.

Remember when Meta announced that it was changing the name of their overarching umbrella company from Facebook to Meta? It kept the Facebook branding for that particular product. Likewise, when Google became Alphabet, it kept Google around.

The same thing seems to be going on here with Grammarly. So no, there’s no cause to slap your forehead in bewilderment about the most recognizable writing assistant giving up its name. Despite the headlines, the Grammarly name doesn’t seem to be going anywhere.