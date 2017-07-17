VICE
Grapefruit and Beer Punch Recipe

“I discovered this years ago when I was super broke, and it’s super delish.”

Serves: 4 to 6
Prep time: 10 minutes
Total time: 10 minutes

Ingredients

lots of citrus, sliced
1 jug grapefruit juice
3 or 4 tall boys Coors Original
lots of mint
more citrus, sliced

Directions

  1. The night before, or earlier in the day, fill a rounded Tupperware container or pint-sized plastic takeout container halfway with water. Add citrus slices and place in freezer. When frozen, fill with water the rest of the way.
  2. In a punch bowl, add all ingredients and stir. Top with more citrus slices and mint.

