Grapefruit and Beer Punch Recipe

Serves: 4 to 6

Prep time: 10 minutes

Total time: 10 minutes

Ingredients



lots of citrus, sliced

1 jug grapefruit juice

3 or 4 tall boys Coors Original

lots of mint

more citrus, sliced

Directions

The night before, or earlier in the day, fill a rounded Tupperware container or pint-sized plastic takeout container halfway with water. Add citrus slices and place in freezer. When frozen, fill with water the rest of the way. In a punch bowl, add all ingredients and stir. Top with more citrus slices and mint.

