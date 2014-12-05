Greece’s Young Anarchists

Every year, between November 15 and 17, students, workers, and anarchists from all over Greece take over the Athens Polytechnic to commemorate the 1973 student uprising against the military junta that ruled the Mediterranean nation between the years 1967-1974.

The three-day celebration traditionally culminates in a mass protest that ends in Exarcheia, an artist neighborhood generally considered to be the spiritual home of the anarchist movement.

VICE News attended this year’s demonstration, in which protesters were met with an unprecedented level of police brutality. Greek riot police used tear gas, flash bangs, and batons against protesters till the early hours, in what appeared to be a complete crackdown on any form of civil disobedience.

