Green Bean Salad Recipe

Servings: 6
Prep time: 15 minutes
Total time: 25 minutes
Ingredients
8 ounces|225 grams streaky bacon
¼ cup|60 ml champagne vinegar
kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste
1 pound|450 grams green beans
¼ cup|20 grams sliced almonds, toasted
1 tablespoon minced tarragon
Directions
- Heat large cast-iron skillet over medium. Add the bacon and cook, flipping once, until golden and crisp, 3 minutes. Transfer to a paper towel-lined plate. Cool slightly, then break into ½-inch pieces. Remove the pan from the heat and whisk in the vinegar.
- Meanwhile, bring a large pot of generously salted water to a boil. Add the green beans and cook until bright, 1 to 2 minutes. Drain, then transfer to the cast-iron skillet with the bacon fat and vinegar. Add in the reserved bacon fat pieces, the almonds, and tarragon. Season with salt and pepper and serve immediately.
