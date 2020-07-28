Greens, Eggs, and Bacon Recipe

Servings: 4

Prep time: 15 minutes

Total time: 45 minutes

Ingredients

8 ounces|225 grams kale

8 ounces|225 grams Swiss chard

12 ounces|340 grams bacon, thinly sliced

kosher salt, to taste

4 scallions, thinly sliced

2 garlic cloves, thinly sliced

½ cup|23 grams roughly chopped dill

½ cup|23 grams roughly chopped parsley

1 lemon

freshly ground black pepper, to taste

6 large eggs

edible flowers, to garnish (optional)

toasted bread of choice, for serving

Directions

Remove the stems from the kale and Swiss chard. Roughly chop the leaves of each and thinly slice the stems.

Heat a 12-inch cast iron skillet over medium. Add the bacon and cook, stirring occasionally, until crisp, about 12 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer to a paper towel-lined plate.

Add the kale and Swiss chard stems to the skillet. Season with salt and cook, stirring occasionally and scraping up any bits from the bottom of the skillet, until soft, about 8 minutes. Add the scallions and garlic and cook until fragrant and just soft, 1 to 2 minutes. Add the leaves and cook until just wilted, 2 to 3 minutes more. Stir in the cooked bacon and the herbs. Zest in the lemon and squeeze in half of the juice. Season with salt and pepper.

Make 6 little wells in the greens and crack an egg into each well. Season the eggs with salt and pepper and lower the heat to medium-low. Cover and cook until the whites are set but the yolks are still runny, 7 to 8 minutes. Squeeze over the juice of the remaining lemon half and garnish with edible flowers, if using. Serve with toasted bread.

