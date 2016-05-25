Grilled Rib-Eye Steak Recipe

“The most important part of cooking a steak is the char that you’re going to get on the outside.”

Servings: 2

Prep time: 5 minutes

Total time: 1 hour

Ingredients

32 ounces|907 grams rib-eye steak (thick-cut, preferably)

sea salt

1 bunch scallions

Directions

Pre-season your steak with a generous sprinkling of sea salt and leave it covered in the fridge for up to a day in advance. Now go to your grill. I tend to burn oak wood, but we’re cooking with a little bit of flame and a lot of smoke to give a lot of flavor and some heat to the top of the grill. Heat it to get pretty hot—350°F or so— and place the fat side of the steak down on the hot part of the grill. This will render the fat and get a nice crust going. Cook on this side for 5 minutes and then flip to the other side. Cook on the other side for 5 minutes for a rare steak, or leave it on longer for a less bloody steak. Take it off the grill when it’s done to your liking and let it sit for 15 minutes before ever cutting into it. If you’re using green onions, grill a bundle of them for a few minutes where the beef was cooking while you let the steak rest, getting a good char on the onions. Serve the steak by cutting it against the grain and with the soft, charred onions on top.

From How-To: Grill a Rib-Eye



