Grilled Rib-Eye Steak Recipe

“The most important part of cooking a steak is the char that you’re going to get on the outside.”
Servings: 2
Prep time: 5 minutes
Total time: 1 hour
Ingredients
32 ounces|907 grams rib-eye steak (thick-cut, preferably)
sea salt
1 bunch scallions
Directions
- Pre-season your steak with a generous sprinkling of sea salt and leave it covered in the fridge for up to a day in advance.
- Now go to your grill. I tend to burn oak wood, but we’re cooking with a little bit of flame and a lot of smoke to give a lot of flavor and some heat to the top of the grill. Heat it to get pretty hot—350°F or so— and place the fat side of the steak down on the hot part of the grill. This will render the fat and get a nice crust going. Cook on this side for 5 minutes and then flip to the other side.
- Cook on the other side for 5 minutes for a rare steak, or leave it on longer for a less bloody steak. Take it off the grill when it’s done to your liking and let it sit for 15 minutes before ever cutting into it.
- If you’re using green onions, grill a bundle of them for a few minutes where the beef was cooking while you let the steak rest, getting a good char on the onions.
- Serve the steak by cutting it against the grain and with the soft, charred onions on top.
From How-To: Grill a Rib-Eye
