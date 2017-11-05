Grilled Sweet Potatoes with Brie and Honey Recipe

Servings: 4-6

Prep time: 15 minutes

Total time: 25 minutes

Ingredients



8 sweet potatoes, peeled and cut into ½-inch sticks (about 4 pounds)

¾ cup|177 ml peanut oil

kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

5 ounces|142 grams triple cream brie

3 ounces|85 grams honey

1 tablespoon chili flakes

snipped chives, for garnish

Directions

Heat the broiler. Toss the sweet potatoes on a sheet tray with the oil, salt, and pepper. Cook the potatoes, turning every 5 minutes or so, until charred and cooked through, about 10 minutes. Toss the potatoes with the brie, honey, and chili flakes and transfer to a serving platter. Garnish with the chives.

