GTA 6 PC Release Could Come “Sooner” Than Expected, According to Report

A new report claims that the GTA 6 PC release date could arrive sooner than many expected. While Rockstar Games has not confirmed a Steam version of the game, here is what the latest rumor claims.

GTA 6 PC Release Could Be Sooner Than Expected

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

This latest rumor comes from the September 4 episode of the VGC podcast. During the episode, veteran gaming journalist Andy Robinson claimed there had been “a bit of noise” in the industry about Grand Theft Auto VI coming to PC earlier than many might expect.

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Here is what Robinson specifically said: “I do think they’ll push the PC version up. There is a bit of noise about that. That perhaps the PC version might arrive sooner than some people might expect. Just because of everything that is going on. Maybe we’ll be surprised.” However, it’s unclear whether Robinson has a specific source or is simply referring to general rumblings behind the scenes.

VGC also pointed out that PS5 and PS5 Pro consoles will likely be “hard to come by” when the game launches in November. The argument is that many people will want somewhere to play GTA 6 when it comes out, but they might not be able to find a console. Because of this, Rockstar Games could potentially move up the PC release to meet that demand.

What Take-Two Has Said About the GTA 6 PC Release

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At the time of writing, Rockstar Games has not commented on a GTA 6 PC release date or confirmed anything about its launch. However, Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick has previously discussed a Windows version. In May, the executive explained in with Bloomberg why Grand Theft Auto VI was not launching on PC alongside its console versions.

“Rockstar always starts on console because I think, with regard to a release like that, you’re judged by serving the core. Like really serving the core consumer. If your core consumer isn’t there, if they’re not served first and best, you kind of don’t hit your other consumers.”

While Zelnick didn’t provide a release window for the PC version, it sounds like Rockstar’s priority is currently the GTA 6 launch on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. Given how incredible and ambitious Grand Theft Auto VI looked during its Extended Look, that is perfectly understandable. I mean, the scope of the demo alone was pretty mind-blowing!

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

All this to say, I wouldn’t expect the GTA 6 PC release anytime soon. However, if VGC’s report is accurate, it’s possible we could see it sooner than expected. Red Dead Redemption 2 took approximately a year to arrive on PC following its console debut, so if Grand Theft Auto VI makes the jump in even half that time, it would be a pleasant surprise.

Only time will tell. For now, we should keep our expectations in check and wait for Rockstar Games to make an official announcement.