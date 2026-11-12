Can You Game Share GTA 6 on PS5? PlayStation Has an Answer

With Grand Theft Auto VI already available to preload on PS5, you might be wondering if you and a friend need to buy two copies to play at launch. PlayStation has addressed game sharing in its GTA 6 support guide, and it even covers the physical code-in-box edition.

Can You Game Share GTA 6 on PS5?

Screenshot: Rockstar Games, PlayStation

Yes, you should be able to game share GTA 6 on PS5 using Console Sharing and Offline Play. In its Grand Theft Auto VI code support guide, Sony says that if you’re using a profile that doesn’t own the game, the account that does own it needs to enable Console Sharing and Offline Play on that PS5.

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That also answers the question if you bought the GTA 6 physical box copy. The physical Standard Edition comes with a download code. Once you redeem it, the game is tied to the PlayStation account that claimed it.

Screenshot: PlayStation

Other profiles on the PS5 where that account has sharing enabled can play the downloaded copy. The same PS5 sharing settings apply if you bought GTA 6 directly from the PlayStation Store.

How to Game Share GTA 6 on PS5

Screenshot: Rockstar Games, PlayStation

If you’re sharing your copy with someone who has their own PS5, enable the setting on their console using the PlayStation account that owns GTA 6.

Sign in to the account that owns GTA 6 on the PS5 where you want to share it. Go to Settings → Users and Accounts → Other → Console Sharing and Offline Play. Select Enable and download GTA 6 from the owner’s game library. Switch back to the profile you want to play on and launch the game once it unlocks.

You can only enable Console Sharing and Offline Play on one PS5 at a time per account. If the owner already has it enabled on another PS5, they’ll need to disable it there first.

Is GTA 6 Game Sharing Blocked on PS5?

Screenshot: Rockstar Games, PlayStation

Sony lists Console Sharing and Offline Play as a standard PS5 feature for purchased digital games, and its GTA 6 support page points players to that exact setting. If you’re seeing a padlock while preloading, keep in mind that Grand Theft Auto VI unlocks at midnight local time on November 19 on PS5.

If the game is still locked after launch, check that sharing is enabled on the right console and that the account that bought or redeemed the game is the one you used to set it up. For those wanting to play the game the second it unlocks, make sure to use GTA 6 preload option to download it now.