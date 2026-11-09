GTA 6 Physical Edition Comes With a Poster in the Box

The physical edition of GTA 6 is now starting to appear in the wild, and some customers are reporting that it comes with a physical poster. A lucky fan who got their hands on the Grand Theft Auto VI code-in-a-box edition claims that it has a special goodie inside.

GTA 6 Poster Reportedly Included in Code-in-a-Box Edition

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

While the GTA 6 code-in-a-box edition does not come with a disc, it might still have a physical goodie inside. According to new customer reports, some copies of the Grand Theft Auto VI physical edition have a poster inside the box.

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Reports of the poster appeared , where a user posted photos of themselves unboxing the Grand Theft Auto VI code-in-a-box edition. Interestingly, this is now the second customer in a different region to claim their version came with a poster.

Screenshot: X videotech, GTA Forums

If these reports are accurate, the poster could be included with more physical copies of GTA 6. Although, at the time of writing, Rockstar Games has not officially confirmed how widely the poster will be available.

Will All GTA 6 Physical Editions Include a Poster?

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

At the time of writing, it has not been confirmed that all GTA 6 code-in-a-box editions include a poster. However, this latest report appears to show the poster inside the box itself. When rumors of the poster first spread online last week, it was unclear whether this was a retailer promotional item.

With this Portuguese fan reportedly opening the Grand Theft Auto VI physical edition and finding the poster in the box, it does appear that more copies could include this collector’s item. We’ll update this article if evidence emerges of a U.S. copy also having it.

That said, the Grand Theft Auto VI code-in-a-box edition is reportedly scheduled to reach most customers this week, allowing players to participate in the GTA 6 preload beginning November 10. So we should get a clearer picture of which copies include the poster rather quickly.

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

Regardless, this latest report gives fans a first look at the Grand Theft Auto VI poster included in some editions, and it looks really awesome. There is also the official which Rockstar has confirmed will be sold on their official store after the game’s November 19 launch, so collectors have a lot to look forward to!