Halloween Doughnuts Recipe

“Tricks are for kids. We want the treats. I want the sugars.”

Servings: 6

Prep time: 75 minutes

Total time: 75 minutes

Ingredients

for the doughnuts:

4 large eggs

1 cup canola oil

2 tablespoons kosher salt

1/2 teaspoon vanilla

1 cup granulated sugar

2 cups whole milk

10 tablespoons dry active yeast + 2 teaspoons sugar to activate

8 1/2 cups all-purpose flour

assorted candy, for topping

for the caramel sauce:

2 cups granulated sugar

3 tablespoons unsalted butter

for the glaze:

2 cups confectioners sugar

1 cup whole milk

for the cinnamon-sugar topping:

3 tablespoons cinnamon

1 cup granulated sugar

Directions

1. For the doughnuts, in an electric mixer, add the eggs, canola oil, salt, and vanilla. Slowly whisk together to incorporate. Slowly add the sugar and 1 cup of water to the mixture until it reaches the consistency of icing.

2. In a medium-sized saucepan, add milk and water together. Add yeast and set it over low heat until it reaches approximately blood temperature (the same temperature as your skin), then pull off the stove immediately. If it gets too hot, it will kill the yeast, and we don’t want that.

3. While yeast mixture is resting, make the caramel sauce. Next, make the caramel sauce: In a medium-sized pot over medium heat, add the sugar, stirring. Wear a T-shirt and be careful, because this shit can burn your skin off if you’re not paying attention. Also, if it turns black, it’s burned, so don’t let it do that. Once it’s turned to a deep caramel color, pull it off the heat and carefully add the butter, continuing to mix until a desired consistency is formed.

4. Next, make the glaze and cinnamon-sugar topping for the donuts. In a medium-sized bowl, add the confectioner’s sugar. Slowly add the milk and whisk to incorporate until smooth. In a separate bowl, toss the sugar and cinnamon together to make a cinnamon sugar combo, you feel me? Set both aside.

5. Back to the doughnuts. Take the milk/yeast mixture and carefully and slowly mix it into the egg mixture. When incorporated, adjust the mixer and swap out the whisk for a dough hook, because we’re about to add the dry ingredients in here. Slowly add all of the flour until fully incorporated; it should look like one big ball.

6. In a large bowl, add a touch of canola and rub it all over the bottom (this is going to be where the dough ends up, so we don’t want it to stick to the bottom). Place the doughnut mixture in the bowl, place cling wrap over the top, and let it rest and rise.

7. When the dough has risen, roll into golf-ball-sized balls and make sure to create a hole in the center. Place doughnuts in hot oil (about 350º F) and fry until golden brown on each side (approximately 1-2 minutes on each side.)

8. On a plate covered with paper towels, place the cooked doughnuts. While still hot, dip them in the glaze or cinnamon sugar mixture, and/or the caramel sauce. Whatever you feel like. Top with your toppings of choice. Enjoy.

From How-To: Make Halloween Doughnuts with Matty Matheson

