Inside America’s Lucrative Divorce Industry

There are 1 million divorces in the United States every year—that’s one every 36 seconds, nearly 2,400 per day, and 16,800 per week. It’s hardly surprising, then, that the divorce industry is worth a whopping $50 billion annually—that’s a hell of lot of heartbreak.

In the latest episode of our series on the love industries, we delve into the growing industry offering people alternative ways to split. In the divorce capital of the world, New York City, we explore the industries making heartbreak bearable and learn that—whether it’s divorce merchandise, “conscious uncoupling,” or “reverse-wedding” planning—people’s attitudes toward the sanctity of marriage are changing, while Americans in particular are adopting new age rituals as a way to call time on their relationships.