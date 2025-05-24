Here Are the Best (and Worst) Colors to Wear on a First Date

Apparently, the key to landing a second date with someone is wearing the right color. But you might be shocked to hear what color that is…

Maria Avgitidis, the CEO of Agape Match, an award-winning matchmaking service based out of New York City, recently spoke with the Daily Mail about color theory and its impacts on our perceptions of other people. For example, if someone is wearing, say, all black, they might seem more sophisticated and unapproachable. Subconsciously, this could be a turn-off to certain people.

Now, color psychology is a real thing. In fact, certain color associations can even impact how we socialize.

But this likely depends on the individual. I mean, think about the way certain names trigger different reactions for different people. Because of our unique experiences with certain names and colors, we might develop opposing associations.

So…is there really a one-size-fits-all approach to color theory in dating? Probably not. But I guess for the majority—at least according to Avgitidis—the following colors are the best for first dates.

Avgitidis told the Daily Mail that green is an ideal first-date color choice for women. Apparently, it’s associated with an abundance of positive themes and elicits comforting feelings.

“This strategy makes sense in terms of color theory,” she explained to the outlet. “Green is vibrant, it’s welcoming, it literally means ‘go’ across cultures, and it’s associated with life, growth, luck, and health. Who wouldn’t want to spend time with someone wordlessly exuding these characteristics?”

It’s a good thing I’m in a relationship, because I don’t have much green in my closet. But hey, if you’re on the hunt for a new date night dress, maybe search for one in your favorite shade of green. Perhaps you’ll look more approachable.

Men and women have different preferred first date colors. According to Avgitidis, men tend to get better reactions when they wear—wait for it—lilac.

That’s right: Avgitidis told the Daily Mail that light purple exudes a more friendly vibe. The color often makes women in particular feel more comfortable and safe, which is something that’s rarely experienced on a first date…especially off the dating apps.

If you don’t have any lilac in your wardrobe, you’re definitely not alone. But if you want to test out this particular color theory, consider sporting a light purple shirt on your next Hinge date and see what kind of reaction you get.

Now that we covered the must-wear first-date colors, here are some you should avoid.

As stated earlier, black is apparently a no-go for first dates—which is weird, considering it’s my favorite clothing color and I’d probably gravitate more toward those wearing black. But I digress.

Avgitidis told the Daily Mail that wearing black might actually block someone from experiencing positive feelings toward you.

You would think, then, that perhaps a bright color like red might be a fair option, but Avgitidis said it’s not a good look early in dating, either.

“Ultimately, dating color theory isn’t just about catching the eye of someone special, it’s also intended to help you walk through the world with your own internal confidence,” she told the outlet. “Your posture improves, your smile is brighter, you flirt with abandon, you become the very best version of yourself.”

If that’s the case, I would recommend wearing whatever color makes you feel the most comfortable and confident, be it red, black, lilac, green, or all of the above.