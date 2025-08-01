Here’s How Most People Get Injured at Disney World—and It’s Not the Roller Coasters

You came for the churros, the nostalgia, the real-life princesses. You left limping, clutching a Goofy bandage and questioning your insurance deductible.

According to a new report from the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, the most common way people get injured at Disney World has nothing to do with ride malfunctions or rogue Space Mountain drops. It’s tripping, as in misjudging a three-inch gap and ending up horizontal in front of a kid in Mickey ears.

In 2024 and early 2025, at least nine guests injured themselves while loading or unloading rides—including Frozen Ever After, Buzz Lightyear’s Space Ranger Spin, and Prince Charming Regal Carrousel. These aren’t the park’s wildest attractions. They’re the ones designed for toddlers. Yet somehow, they’ve become ground zero for busted hips and bruised dignity.

On April 22, a 76-year-old woman fell exiting Buzz Lightyear’s ride and hurt her leg. Back in January, an 82-year-old woman injured her ankle getting off Frozen Ever After. And in a moment that probably felt a lot less charming than advertised, another guest fell disembarking the Prince Charming Regal Carrousel in November and injured her hip.

Even The Little Mermaid ride—literal clamshells on a conveyor belt—was the site of a hip injury in October. Under the sea…over the hip flexor.

These weren’t freak accidents involving kids running wild or drunk adults post–Epcot crawl. Most of the guests were over 60, and the injuries happened during calm moments of the day. It’s a reminder that it’s not always the high-speed thrills that get you. Sometimes it’s your own feet.

And the physical toll didn’t end there. The report also documented multiple guests experiencing nausea, chest pain, or seizure-like symptoms after rides like Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind and Star Tours. One 87-year-old reportedly lost consciousness after DINOSAUR in Animal Kingdom—clearly not built for the faint of heart (or the faint, period).

Next time you hit Disney, don’t fear the roller coasters. Fear gravity. The teacups won’t break your spirit—but they might break your hip. Hold the rail, lower your expectations, and maybe skip the platform sandals.