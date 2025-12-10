Hinge Knows Your First Messages Suck, So It Made Convo Starters

Hinge, the app that’s “designed to be deleted” has been around for over a decade now, quietly positioning itself as the serious one in a sea of chaotic swiping. Where Tinder and Bumble lean one way, Hinge lives in that “I might actually date you for real” lane with fun prompts, the option to comment on photos, and a general vibe of wanting something of substance. The problem is, on any dating app, most people still freeze at the same spot: actually typing the first message.

That’s the itch Hinge’s new Convo Starters feature is trying to scratch. Instead of staring at someone’s “two truths and a lie” prompt like it’s the SAT, users now get a little nudge from the app itself the moment they go to send a like. Convo Starters uses generative AI (trained on what kinds of messages actually spark good chats) to suggest three tailored angles based on the specific prompt answer or photo you’re reacting to. It might push you to ask about their hiking obsession, challenge their hot take, or connect over a shared niche interest instead of just saying “cute dog.”

Hinge’s whole bet here is that comments win out over cold likes, and they’ve got the receipts. According to the company, 72% of daters are more likely to consider someone when a like includes a message, and likes sent with a comment are twice as likely to lead to a date. Yes, saying literally anything goes a long way. And yet, people are still intimidated enough by the blank text box that they opt out entirely. In early testing, more than a third of daters (35%) said Convo Starters made them feel more confident reaching out, and overall, people started sending more comments with their likes.

“We’ve heard from daters that not knowing what to say can hold them back from sending a comment at all,” says Jackie Jantos, Hinge’s president and CMO. “With Convo Starters, we’re easing that pressure.” Instead of serving you a cringe copy-paste opener, the feature gives you prompts grounded in the other person’s actual profile so you can respond in your own voice.

Here’s how it actually works in the app:

You tap to like someone in Discover.

Before you send, Convo Starters pops up with three ideas, each tied to the specific photo or prompt you’re reacting to.

The suggestions are structured to get you asking questions, trading opinions, or going slightly deeper than you normally would.

You then write your own message inspired by one of those angles, hit send, and if they match back, you’re already mid-conversation.

If that sounds like your personal nightmare (or you’re already a prolific opener), you can turn Convo Starters off in settings. It’s strictly opt-in, currently rolling out in the U.S., and meant to sit on top of the stuff Hinge has already been pushing, such as Your World prompts and Prompt Feedback.

Logan Ury, Hinge’s lead relationship scientist, wants people to stop treating that first message like a throwaway. “When you comment on someone’s profile, skip the generic ‘hey’ or surface-level compliment,” she says. “Let them know what caught your eye or mention how their Prompt connects to your own life. That small effort signals real interest, helps you stand out, and sets you up for a great conversation.”

Hinge’s own data has shown that people are becoming more explicit about their intentions, emotional availability, and communication. Convo Starters is another little push in that direction, rewarding people who actually engage with what’s in front of them, instead of trying to charm their way through on their face alone.

Is an AI-nudged opener going to single-handedly cure ghosting, breadcrumbing, or the fact that half your matches never say a word? Absolutely not. But if you’re already on Hinge because you’re tired of brain-dead swiping elsewhere, a feature that helps you sound like a human who read the other person’s profile is, frankly, not the worst thing. At minimum, it might finally kill “hey :)”—and that alone is a public service.