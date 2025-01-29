Horror Icon John Carpenter Announces LA Halloween Residency

John Carpenter the Filmmaker might not be cranking out horror flicks anymore, but John Carpenter the Composer and Musician is hard at work.

The Hollywood icon recently announced the forthcoming 10th-anniversary edition of his 2015 album Lost Themes, and now he’s unveiled plans for a Los Angeles residency later this year.

Brooklyn Vegan reports that Carpenter just announced an L.A. Halloween residency at The Belasco to be held on Oct. 24, 25, 31, and November 1. This will mark his first live performance in seven years, and he will be joined by Cody Carpenter—his son—and Daniel Davies, both of whom are regular collaborators with Carpenter.

“I’ve been setting my nightmares, dreams, and visions to music for a very long time, and there’s a lot to choose from,” Carpenter said of the big musical event. “That means every night of this event will offer something different and unexpected.”

Tickets for Carpenter’s residency go on sale this Friday, Jan. 31 at 10 AM Pacific. Notably, a portion of the ticket costs will be donated to two non-profit organizations: the Anti-Recidivism Coalition (ARC)—which supports incarcerated firefighters—and Best Friends Animal Society, which helps animals impacted by the Los Angeles wildfires.

Before the big shows, fans will have a chance to check out the 10th-anniversary edition of Lost Themes, releasing on May 9 via Sacred Bones. The album will have new artwork by Greg Ruth, and it comes with a bonus 7″ that features two previously unreleased tracks from the original Lost Themes recording session.

This will be a one-time limited edition pressing, which fans can preorder here. Check out one of the bonus tracks, “Cruisin’ With Mr Scratch,” above.