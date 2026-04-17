How Baby Keem Got His Big Break Through a Family Tragedy, Thanks to His Pulitzer Prize-Winning Cousin

Baby Keem has quickly risen as one of the fresh, new stars of the current generation in hip-hop. The talent is immense, with his strong penchant for addictive hooks and a punchy delivery.

Additionally, much of this can be credited to his connection to his cousin, Kendrick Lamar. He embraced working with him in 2021 when they collaborated on songs like “Family Ties” and “Range Brothers”, eventually leading to “The Hillbillies” and songs on Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers.

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However, their connection dates back to 2015 due to tragic circumstances. In a profile with the New York Times, Baby Keem candidly spoke about his upbringing, living with his grandma, and with various aunts and uncles. One person in particular who made a huge impact on him early on was his uncle Gerrell, who also rapped under the name Khaotic Lyricist.

Tragically, though, he passed away after being struck and killed by a truck coming from a casino. His last moments were when he tied his tie to send Keem on his way to a homecoming dance. “It was like the last moment I had with him,” he recalled. “I remember the news report, and you could see his clothes still in the street.”

The loss devastated Keem. But in his grief, he also grew, fighting tears in delivering his eulogy and recalling playing basketball with his uncle. In the audience for the funeral was his cousin Kendrick Lamar, who was cousins with Baby Keem’s mom. Something struck Lamar that day.

Losing his uncle, rapper Khaotic Lyricist, led Baby Keem to connect with Kendrick Lamar, his cousin

“Watching Keem speak at the funeral displayed the making of a man,” Lamar wrote of Baby Keem in an email. “It reminded me of all the realities I faced, which shaped who I am today. I watched Keem carry the burdens of everyone’s grief, including his own, all while maintaining the dignity and honor of his uncle. We’re merely a reflection of our leaders, and Keem led the family to a place of love, compassion, and closure. Another level of respect was my gratitude.”

Only a few days later, Kendrick Lamar reached out to Baby Keem. Keem eventually sent his beats over. Then, Lamar sent them to Dave Free, his close friend and business partner. Ultimately, the Las Vegas rapper was just happy to be there and to be appreciated by someone he loves and respects as an artist and a person.

“Knowing that the greatest artist of all time, in my opinion, is a fan of my work and what I can do—all cousins aside, all everything aside,” Baby Keem said, “that gives me the most confidence in the world.”