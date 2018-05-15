It’s Time to Actually Use Your Password Manager

This post is day two of a weeklong series to help our readers improve their digital security. Follow along here.

Day Two: Install a Password Manager

Install a password manager on your phone and computer. Your choice (but we recommend 1Password, LastPass, KeePass, or even your browser’s own store passwords feature). Create an account with an actual, legit, complex secure password. Here are some tips for picking one. If you have to, write it down and keep it in your wallet until you have it memorized. Change your passwords on your most-used accounts to a secure password (most password managers can help you generate a new one). Save it to your password manager and forget it. Your email, online banking, and social media accounts are a good place to start. Going forward, each time you go to a site where you have a login, take a few seconds to change the password and save it to your manager.

Why should I do this?

As our guide says: “If you use a manager, all you have to remember is one password, the one that unlocks the vault of your other passwords.”