How Each Zodiac Sign Acts When They Have a Crush (Even Scorpios Have a Tell)

Wondering how you or your crush acts when they catch feelings? Here’s what each zodiac sign is like when they have a crush.

1. Aries

When an Aries has a crush, they make it clear. They’ll shower you with adoration, tease you with playfulness, and pursue you with a boldness that might scare some people away. If an Aries like you, you’ll know—and you’ll feel incredibly special.

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2. Taurus

Contrary to Aries, Taurus takes their time in love. Their love is like a slow burn, so when a Taurus has a crush, they approach it with intention, consistency, consideration, and patience. Additionally, this earth sign usually shows their affection through physical touch, like placing their hand on you while laughing or moving close to you when spending time in groups.

3. Gemini

A Gemini with a crush is quite the ball of energy. It’s not easy to impress this air sign, but when you do, you’ll feel their approval and interest through their undivided attention. They’ll send you funny memes, random thoughts, and photos of their day, just to include you in their life. You’ll also likely become their confidant, the go-to person for philosophical conversations and late-night phone calls.

4. Cancer

When a Cancer has a crush, they somehow become even softer and more nurturing than they already are. They express their feelings through acts of service, taking care of you when you’re sick or cooking for you after a long day. If a Cancer likes you, you’ll feel taken care of in ways you’ve never experienced.

5. Leo

A Leo with a crush is one of the most dramatic affairs known to mankind—in the best way possible. Leos love to be the center of attention, but when you are the center of their attention, they give you the spotlight (or at least share it with you). They crave your attention and go out of their way to impress you, while showing up for you in both grand gestures and small, meaningful ways.

6. Virgo

You know how some people promise you the world but never quite seem to follow through? Virgos are typically not among those people. They show their love and affection through action, not words. If a Virgo has a crush on you, they’ll show up for you when it matters most, in both a practical and endearing manner.

7. Libra

Libras are charming as they are, but when they have a crush, they kick up the heat. This air sign will make flirting with you their full-time job. You won’t have to guess whether or not they’re interested. However, it might take some time for them to actually commit, as they can overthink and hesitate to make a decision.

8. Scorpio

It’s not always obvious when a Scorpio likes you, as they’re often guarded and mysterious. But if you pay attention to the little things, like their intense eye contact or deep conversations, you might pick up on their feelings.

9. Sagittarius

If a Sagittarius has a crush on you, you’ll feel included in all of their spontaneous adventures and last-minute plans. This fire sign tends to keep things lighthearted and casual, but if you can hang without pushing for something serious too soon, they’ll likely feel more comfortable taking that next step.

10. Capricorn

Capricorn does not take love—or anything, really—lightly. When this earth sign has a crush, they’ll analyze the connection from all angles before deciding whether it’s worth the long-term investment. However, if they do like you, they’ll carve time out of their busy schedule for you, which speaks for itself.

11. Aquarius

It’s not always easy to tell when an Aquarius has a crush, especially since this sign is fiercely independent and unconventional. Every Aquarius is different, but odds are, if they see potential with you, they’ll engage in deep, intellectual conversations with you.

12. Pisces

When dreamy Pisces has a crush, it consumes them. Expect handwritten poetry, good morning texts, and shy yet endearing encounters.