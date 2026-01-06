How ‘Stranger Things’ Is Breathing New Life Into These Classic 80s Hits

With Stranger Things wrapping up its final chapter on Netflix, the series has once again led to a new wave of fans discovering 80s classics. Since the show is set during that decade, the soundtrack reflects some of its biggest hits, mostly in rock and pop. The past few seasons have seen notable increases in streaming numbers for several iconic artists, even landing some of them back on the charts after many years.

“Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)” by Kate Bush

In Stranger Things season four, Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill” was definitely a great soundtrack choice. But it also became a crucial plot device later on. This is the song that kept Max conscious when facing Vecna’s trance-like power. The song itself debuted on Bush’s 1985 album Hounds of Love. In 2022, it reached No. 1 on several charts, including the Billboard Global 200, after the episode aired. By 2023, it surpassed one billion streams on Spotify.

“Master of Puppets” by Metallica

Also included in season four is Metallica’s 1986 hit “Master of Puppets”. For Stranger Things fans, this song is probably forever associated with fourth-season favorite Eddie Munson. In a selfless show of bravery, Eddie shreds “Master of Puppets” on his guitar in the Upside Down, buying the gang time to escape a horde of Demobats. Like “Running Up That Hill”, the inclusion in the show led to “Master of Puppets” entering the charts for the first time since 1986. Additionally, Metallica were “blown away” by the scene. They called it “an incredible honor to be such a big part of Eddie’s journey.” Chronologically, the album was released on March 2, while the episode takes place on March 27, 1986. An exceptional performance from Eddie, despite having only three weeks to learn the song.

“When Doves Cry” by Prince

Stranger Things season five is pretty much done and dusted, despite swirling rumors of a final final episode. The two-hour-long finale featured some great needle drops, as usual. But the climax of the episode includes several songs from Prince’s 1984 album Purple Rain. “When Doves Cry” and “Purple Rain” saw significant increases in streaming numbers in the new year, but they almost weren’t included in the show. Apparently, getting Prince’s estate to agree was “a real long shot.” But, with permission granted, Purple Rain helped ramp up the drama and anticipation of the big finale. The title track has seen a 243% increase in streaming, with 577% of traffic coming from Gen Z Spotify listeners.

“Heroes” by David Bowie

In a callback to season one, the Stranger Things season five finale included David Bowie’s 1977 hit “Heroes”. Since the episode aired on December 31, there’s been a 500% increase in Spotify streams. Season one included the Peter Gabriel cover of “Heroes”, but it was Joe Keery’s idea to include the Bowie original. When Keery, who played Steve Harrington and saw his own streaming increases this year, made the suggestion, the Duffer Brothers went for it. According to the directors, “we immediately knew that was the right song to end the show on because it is, in some ways, an anthem for Stranger Things. To use the original Bowie version just felt fitting for the conclusion.”

