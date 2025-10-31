How to Banish Demonic Spirits, According to a Real Life Addams Family

Apparently, there’s a real-life modern version of the Addams family living in the UK today—and they shared some tips for keeping the bad spirits away on Halloween.

According to some cultures, the “veil” between the physical world and the spiritual world is at its thinnest on Halloween. So, when JP Kenny, 35, and his partner, Kymmi Jeffrey, 40, felt a dark presence in their Cheshire home in 2022—just after moving in—they knew what they had to do.

Together, with the help of their two daughters, Snow, 12, and Pebble, 9, they created a “protective witches’ circle.” As they explained to SWNS, the particular ritual opens a portal to “another dimension.”

Since then, they haven’t felt the dark energy in their home.

William Lailey/SWNS

How to Perform a Protective Ritual, According to the Modern-Day Addams Family

As well-known and highly-demanded ghost hunters within their community, it’s no wonder the family found themselves haunted by a demonic presence.

“It all started when two weeks ago I had sleep paralysis and saw a black faced child,” Kymmi told SWNS. “I didn’t mention it to anyone until Snow said she saw a little person with no face, and it had told her that someone was ‘coming.’ I asked her to draw what she saw, and it was exactly what I dreamt.”

The poor child continued having nightmares, this time about a witch doctor who was following her, sneaking up when she’d brush her teeth, etc.

“So we performed the ritual to protect our family and the house,” Kymmi said of the protective witches’ circle. “We kept it open for an hour before closing it by washing the chalk away. We don’t know how it was going to last, but it has been amazing so far.”

The family explained that by opening the portal, they were able to banish the negative energy back to another realm. This involved drawing a pentagram in chalk and placing lit candles at each point. The girls also wrapped ribbon around a celestite wand, placing it in the middle of the pentagram, SWNS reported.

From there, you just add a bit of salt at each point, add water, and circle the pentagram a few times.

Warning: Do not try this at home (unless, of course, you’re the incarnated Addams family).

Real-Life Addams Family

The iconic UK-based family bears a similar resemblance to the fictional family, decked in all black gothic clothing and hunting ghosts as a pastime. According to JP and Kymmi, their daughters love and embrace their calling.

“They enjoy doing spells and researching herbs,” JP told SWNS. “They also see energy, and we embrace it.”

I don’t know…I mean, it’s cool and all, but if my child told me she “saw energy” in my home, I’d put it up for sale the next morning.

But they don’t seem frightened by their powers.

“Pebble finds it hilarious,” JP told the outlet. “She put out all her Barbies to see if they would move. They’d moved when she woke up, and she was adamant it wasn’t her.”

The family is legendary throughout their community, often referred to as the “haunted family,” “the Addams family,” or “the Warrens.” After learning their story, it’s easy to understand where their reputation stems from.

Happy Halloween, everyone!