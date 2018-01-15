How-To: Make Queso

Courtney McBroom, a native Texan, believes that one of the best things to come from her home state is queso, a gooey concoction of processed cheese, pico de gallo, avocado, and cilantro. (The second best thing? Patrick Swayze.) When she moved to NYC, she had the horrifying revelation that queso is not as ubiquitous up in Yankee territory, so she created the pop-up Tex-Mex restaurant known as Casa Blanco to properly educate the masses on this wondrous appetizer. Pair it with some tortilla chips and her Swayze Sauce, and you’ve got the most gluttonous snack.

