If you’ve been to an arcade, gift shop, or dollar store, odds are you’ve probably tried on or bought a mood ring, which changes colors when you put it on your finger and is supposed to indicate your emotional state. Well, Sam Anderson of Mission Chinese Food has taken the mood ring, and transformed it into a cocktail that is both delicious and fascinating to observe. Get yourself a hold of some Blue Butterfly pea flower tea, and leave the guests of your next party in awe.