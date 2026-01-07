How to See What Your Friends Are Listening to on the Spotify App

Ever wonder what your friends are listening to? As in exactly right now, in the moment? Spotify just introduced Live Activity to their mobile apps, which means that as long as your friends opt into sharing what they’re listening to in real-time, you can see (and question) exactly why they’re listening to 15 tracks of AJR at four in the morning.

Spotify’s Live Activity Is New… For Mobile

You’ve been able to access this feature in the Spotify desktop app for a few years now, but this is the first time Spotify has let you see your friends’ live activity in the mobile apps. It’s only open to people you’ve messaged before, so if you want to link up with a friend you have messaged in the Spotify app, send them a quick DM.

Through in-app messages, you can also start a Jam, which lets you both listen to the same songs at the same time. All participants can add songs to the queue of upcoming tracks.

Don’t want people knowing you listen to Tiny Tim? You can toggle whether you’re visible to your friends in Spotify’s settings menu. Click the Profile button to find the Privacy menu, where you can make sure it’s switched off.

Unless you’ve turned it on before, though, you shouldn’t have to do this. The feature is opt-in, meaning that if you do nothing, your activity is automatically private and not visible to your friends in the Listening Activity. You have to turn it on purpose.

That’s a good move on Spotify’s part. Opt-in, especially when it comes to privacy and visibility, is a better default than opt-out, which is the opposite and means that everyone is enrolled by default.

But in this day and age, don’t we all want to feel seen, especially by friends?