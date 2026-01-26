How to Sit Properly, According to Science

Picture two people sitting on the same couch for the same amount of time. One has a book open, flipping pages, enthralled with the characters, holding a storyline in their head. The other is watching TV, eyes fixed, brain largely just along for the ride. From the outside, these moments look identical. According to a new review of cognitive research, the brain experiences them very differently.

A large systematic review led by researchers at the University of Queensland examined 85 studies on sedentary behavior and brain health. The work, published in the Journal of Alzheimer’s Disease, looked at how common seated activities relate to cognition across adulthood. The researchers separated sitting into two broad categories. Activities that actively engage the brain, and activities that require very little mental participation.

That distinction is the biggest factor here.

Across the studies reviewed, mentally engaging seated activities like reading, playing card games, using a computer, or solving puzzles were consistently associated with stronger cognitive performance. Executive function was functioning at a high level. Working memory was running full steam. And situational memory benefited as well. The effect sizes were small, but they appeared repeatedly across different populations and study designs.

TV watching showed the clearest link to cognitive decline. Study after study tied it to weaker brain outcomes and elevated dementia risk. You’re seated either way, but one activity keeps the brain working while the other asks almost nothing of it.

“Total sitting time has been shown to be related to brain health; however, sitting is often treated as a single entity, without considering the specific type of activity,” said public health researcher Paul Gardiner in a statement released by the university. “Most people spend many hours sitting each day, so the type of sitting really matters.”

The review focused on real-world habits rather than structured brain training programs. That choice makes the findings feel parallel to our own lives. The researchers weren’t interested in brain training programs or habit overhauls. They examined ordinary seated time and how different activities affect cognitive health.

The authors are careful not to oversell the results. Physical activity remains the best way to take care of your brain health, blood flow, and long-term cognitive outcomes. Sitting with a book doesn’t replace movement. What the evidence supports is a more nuanced view of sedentary time, one that recognizes the brain responds differently depending on whether it’s actively processing information or passively consuming it.

Gardiner argues that public health advice could (and should) evolve accordingly. Instead of blanket warnings to reduce sitting, guidance could encourage mentally engaging activities while you’re lounging and recommend regular breaks to move your body and give your brain something else to focus on.

Most people are going to sit tomorrow, and the day after that. But try replacing your zone-out time with something else. Read a book, get some crayons and markers, play a damn Sudoku. If you’re letting your body clock out for a minute, make sure your brain doesn’t go with it.