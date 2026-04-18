How to Watch WWE’s Wrestlemania 42: The Ultimate Guide

WWE heads to Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, this weekend for its most anticipated event of the year: WrestleMania 42. The two-night Premium Live Event is headlined by Cody Rhodes defending the Undisputed WWE Championship against Randy Orton on Saturday. CM Punk defends the World Heavyweight Championship against Roman Reigns on WrestleMania Sunday. The action doesn’t stop there—the famed Ladder Match is making a return this year, this time, for the U.S. Championship.

Keep reading for everything you need to know heading into WrestleMania 42 weekend.

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WrestleMania Saturday Card

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Saturday has a total of seven matches compared to Sunday, sitting at six. Other than Rhodes, who will have Jelly Roll in his corner while Orton tries to win No. 15 with Pat McAfee in his, several other titles will be defended. AJ Lee—who hasn’t had a WrestleMania moment in over a decade—walks into the weekend as Women’s Intercontinental Champion. She looks to put away former champion Becky Lynch once and for all.

A new set of Women’s Tag Team Champions could also be crowned, as the reigning champions, The Irresistible Forces, defend in a four-way. The odds are stacked against them with the likes of Alexa Bliss and Charlotte, The Bella Twins, Bayley, and Lyra Valkyria as their opponents.

There are some major non-title matches, too, such as Jacob Fatu vs. Drew McIntyre in an Unsanctioned Match. McIntyre is reportedly set to take time off for his Highlander filming schedule, so it could be a major crowning moment for Fatu, looking to break through to the main event scene.

WWE WrestleMania 42 Saturday Matches (not in order):

Women’s Tag Titles: The Irresistible Forces (c) vs. The Bella Twins vs. Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair vs. Bayley and Lyra Valkyria

The Irresistible Forces (c) vs. The Bella Twins vs. Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair vs. Bayley and Lyra Valkyria Unsanctioned: Drew McIntyre vs. Jacob Fatu

Drew McIntyre vs. Jacob Fatu Seth Rollins vs. Gunther

Women’s Intercontinental Title: AJ Lee (c) vs. Becky Lynch

AJ Lee (c) vs. Becky Lynch The Vision (Logan Paul and Austin Theory) and IShowSpeed vs. The Usos and LA Knight

WWE Women’s World Title: Stephanie Vaquer (c) vs. Liv Morgan

Stephanie Vaquer (c) vs. Liv Morgan Undisputed WWE Championship: Cody Rhodes (c) (with Jelly Roll) vs. Randy Orton (with Pat McAfee)

Wrestlemania Sunday card

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Sunday may have one less match, but don’t expect the action to be. There’s an opportunity to solidify several WWE Superstars this weekend, including Oba Femi. He emerged from NXT at the end of last year to take part in John Cena’s retirement show. Fans were so impressed that he joined the main roster soon after. Now, he faces his largest (literally) test: Brock Lesnar. If WWE listens to its fans and the reaction to Femi, his defeating The Beast is a no-brainer.

The Judgment Day is heavily featured across the weekend with Morgan’s title match and Dominik Mysterio taking on his former stablemate Finn Balor. Unfortunately for Mysterio, Balor is digging deep in his arsenal. WWE shared that he will bring back ‘The Demon’ persona. The writing might already be on the wall for Dirty Dom.

WrestleMania Saturday Matches (not in order):

Women’s Championship: Jade Cargill (c) vs. Rhea Ripley

Jade Cargill (c) vs. Rhea Ripley Oba Femi vs. Brock Lesnar

Intercontinental Championship: Sami Zayn (c) vs. Trick Williams

Sami Zayn (c) vs. Trick Williams ‘The Demon’ Finn Balor vs. Dominik Mysterio

Six-Pack IC Title Ladder Match: Penta (c) vs. Je’Von Evans vs. Dragon Lee vs. JD McDonagh vs. Rusev vs. Rey Mysterio

Penta (c) vs. Je’Von Evans vs. Dragon Lee vs. JD McDonagh vs. Rusev vs. Rey Mysterio World Heavyweight Championship: CM Punk (c) vs. Roman Reigns

WrestleMania 42 start Times and how to watch

Because the PLE is on West Coast time, everything is moving up to accommodate the East Coasters and international viewers. As always, WWE will host a free pre-show at 3 p.m. ET/12 p.m. PT. This year it’s scheduled to last three hours. The real festivities begin at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT on Saturday and Sunday. WrestleMania 42 will stream live on the ESPN app in the U.S. and on Netflix internationally. The first hour will be simulcast on ESPN2 on Saturday and ESPN on Sunday. John Cena is returning to host both nights of WrestleMania, his first post-retirement WWE appearance.

Stay tuned to VICE for news coming out of WrestleMania 42.