humpback-whales-are-blowing-bubble-rings-at-humans-and-scientists-think-it-means-something

Even at a distance, a humpback feels massive. But when it swims up slowly, makes eye contact, and sends a pulsing ring of bubbles your way, it feels like you’ve been chosen for something.

A new study published in Marine Mammal Science suggests humpbacks may be using bubble rings as a form of interspecies interaction—possibly even communication. Researchers analyzed 39 bubble rings created by 11 different whales during 12 separate encounters with humans.

These weren’t bubbles used for hunting or dominance but carefully crafted loops of air rising gently through the water, often right in front of swimmers or boats.

“The majority of these whales voluntarily approached humans while blowing bubble rings,” said co-lead author and marine photographer Jodi Frediani. “They were calm, curious, and seemed to be observing our response.”

Why Are Humpback Whales Blowing Bubble Rings at Humans?

Nothing about the encounters felt tense. The whales didn’t back off, speed up, or seem the least bit bothered. Instead, they hovered calmly, throwing in the occasional fin wave or tail-flick like they were making conversation.

Humpbacks are already known for their intelligence. They collaborate to hunt, sing complex songs, and have even been seen protecting other animals from predators. Now, researchers are asking whether these bubble rings might be part of a larger social toolkit—a “candidate signal,” as the study puts it—sent out to test the waters with us.

Whether it’s an invitation, a greeting, or just an aquatic party trick, the behavior feels intentional. The whales weren’t just passing by. They lingered. They watched. And in several cases, they seemed to perform—blowing one perfect ring after another as if waiting to see what we’d do next.

It’s easy to anthropomorphize wild animals, especially ones this charismatic. But the evidence here is hard to ignore. These weren’t hunting tactics. They weren’t mating shows. They were unprovoked moments of engagement—aimed directly at us.

And maybe that’s the point. Humpbacks don’t need a reason to connect. They just do. With a plume of air, a flash of a fin, and eyes that seem to hold something you’re not quite meant to understand.