I Hate How We Got Here, but Warner Bros. Games Might Finally Be Giving Us the Single-Player Batman Game We Want!

Looks like Warner Bros. Games might be flashing the Bat-Signal to bring back one of fiction’s most iconic characters: Batman! Per an extensive Bloomberg report, Warner Bros. Games is reeling following its recent commercial whiffs. Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League — we don’t have to beat that horse anymore. Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions (which I completely forgot about): flop. MultiVersus? …My sweet baby boy is going into the ground soon, too.

In 2024, Warner Bros. took a $300 million loss between the mentioned titles. So, a “creative pivot” is necessary. Will we ever get that Wonder Woman game? *Shrug* At least they’re working on a Game of Thrones title. If it’s a AAA RPG with meaningful choices, I’m there! There’s a small nugget of hope in a dismal, unfortunate WB year, I guess. Rocksteady seems to be back in the lab working on the next single-player Batman game!

Videos by VICE

“Rocksteady gave up on plans for [Suicide Squad] after the first year, ending the story with a hasty animation that backtracked on some of the narrative’s most controversial aspects, revealing that the superheroes thought to be dead were in fact clones. Now, Rocksteady is looking to return to Batman for a single-player game, but according to people familiar with the timeline, the new project is years away from landing,” Bloomberg reports.

Screenshot: Oculus Studios

you mean to tell me the solution was “leave rocksteady alone and let them make the batman game they want”?

Despite my obvious excitement for a new Batman game, I admit to resenting the pathway leading to it. So many developers were catapulted into the unemployment abyss to get here. Being ultimately blamed for creative decisions they had no say in. But, hey, that’s how the guillotine tends to swing. At the ones following the orders — not the ones actively making them.

But, hey, it’s Batman, guys! Don’t think about all those pesky layoffs. People get fired — er, laid off — from their jobs all the time. They’ll be fine! The job market is extremely generous and people can easily get back on their feet after such a traumatizing ordeal. Anyway, Rocksteady is making a new Batman game.