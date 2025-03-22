I Need Y’all To Trust That Remedy Knows What They’re Doing With ‘FBC Firebreak’

Come on. The trailer for FBC: Firebreak had a sticky note monster in it. How could anyone doubt Remedy after that? For those of you just joining my ongoing attempts to get Sam Lake to put me in the next Alan Wake game, I love Remedy Entertainment. I adore Sam Lake, the team overall, and everything they’ve developed throughout the years. So, when the team initially unveiled FBC: Firebreak in a teaser trailer, I knew what was up.

However, so many of y’all were doubtful. “…A PvE FPS multiplayer game? That’s not what we want from Remedy. What is this?” But, not me. In fact, the record books show it. I knew we were in for a great time because I trust the pedigree of the studio and the effort and care they put into everything they do. Now that FBC: Firebreak had a chance to show off a longer trailer? It seems that people are joining me on the hype train!

“If I wasn’t already sold on the game, hearing a man scream ‘STICKY RICKY’ with the most genuine terror I’ve ever heard probably would’ve made me buy it,” one YouTube commenter says. Mark my words, FBC: FIrebreak will usher in an entirely new subgenre of “weird PvE shooters” that I’m ready for.

in conclusion: Remedy can do no wrong, and ‘fbc: firebreak’ will be another feather in their cap

“Dive into the Federal Bureau of Control’s (FBC) unpredictable and extradimensional headquarters during its darkest—and strangest—hours. As one of the FBC’s fearless first responders, you and your team are on call to confront everything from reality-warping anomalies to otherworldly monsters… no matter the odds. Will you contain the chaos or finally lose control?”

The pitch is there, the talent is there, the table is set. FBC: Firebreak, we’re ready. Though I would love for it to be a 2025 gaming highlight, I’ll happily wait until Remedy is content to let us in on their vision. Then? It’s on to Control 2, baby! (And the Max Payne remakes. And Alan Wake 3, eventually. Hell, maybe even Quantum Break 2 — why not?)