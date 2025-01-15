I Want To Give Microsoft the Benefit of the Doubt, but Why Are They So Bad at Marketing Their First-Party Exclusives?

Without Googling it, did you realize that Avowed is coming out in February? No, likely not. Even being in the industry, I didn’t realize that, either. Sure, the last big game they released was Indiana Jones and The Great Circle, and that one genuinely had a good ad campaign. But, otherwise, when was the last time Microsoft did a proper job endorsing their first-party games?

Play video Video via Bungie on YouTube Video via Bungie on YouTube

‘Believe’ It or Not, Microsoft Used To Be Top of the Class When It Came To Advertising Their Games

Anyone paying attention to the gaming sphere knows about the famous Believe campaign for Halo 3. It’s still as beloved today as it was when it first released, and is one of the most iconic ads for any game… well, ever made. Pair that with the Nectar of the Gods that powered many a teenage night, Mountain Dew, and plenty of print and media advertisements. Everybody knew when the next Halo game was coming out, but now? It’s hard to know what games Microsoft is even working on, let alone releasing in the upcoming months.

Videos by VICE

https://twitter.com/curatorgamingx/status/1879665477053718667 Tweet via @curatorgamingx on X (formerly known as Twitter)

Avowed, to me, looks like it could be the sleeper hit of the early year. Putting the reins in Obsidian’s hands to make a fantasy RPG sounds like a dream come true. But if you search on any official Xbox social media page, there’s hardly even a mention of it. Does this mean that it’s going to be a bad product? Absolutely not, it’s not indicative of anything besides being far too lax when they should be much more aggressively pushing their products. We’ve all heard that everything is an Xbox loud and clear. But, we need to know when we can play the upcoming big games on our Smart Fridges, Microsoft.

Checking on their official X page, there’s plenty of talk about the original Diablo coming to PC Game Pass, an advertisement for Tomb Raider Remastered, and even some talk about PGA Tour 2K25. But nary a mention about Avowed or anything beyond the Xbox Developer Direct.

Screenshot: Microsoft

2025 Is Looking Like a Great Year To Be an Xbox Fan, but Their Advertising Strategy Needs a Makeover

There’s been several leaks from reputable sources that claim 2025 is going to be the year of Xbox. A possible Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion remaster looks more realistic by the day. Games like South of Midnight and Fable will bring in plenty of new players. As long as people know when these games are coming out, that is. It’s time to shift from confirming which Smart Home accessories can play Game Pass games to letting us know when we can play the games themselves.

Sure, the Xbox Home Screen contains advertisements for anything from Old Spice to the latest Game Pass trends. But even looking there currently, I have nothing showing me that Avowed is on the way. It’s a shame because that game seems like it’s going to be fantastic. But watching social media users constantly saying they’re not even sure when the game is coming out? It’s looking like another recipe for disaster.

I happily use my Xbox on a near-daily basis. It’s a great console; powerful, fancy, and quick to heat up my office when the furnace isn’t working correctly. But if someone who has access to Press Releases and other forms of information doesn’t remember when the next big Xbox game is coming out, what makes Microsoft think other folks will? It’s time to step up your game, Xbox.