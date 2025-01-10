The ‘Elder Scrolls Oblivion Remake’ May Not Be the Most Impressive Xbox Game This Year, if This Leaker Has Anything To Say

Microsoft and the Xbox had a pretty great end to 2024. The beloved Indiana Jones and The Great Circle was genuinely fantastic. But if rumors are to be believed, their 2025 is bound to be legendary. According to a leaker with an admittedly pretty great hit-to-miss ratio, we can expect to see some high-profile titles dropping this year. The oft-rumored Elder Scrolls: Oblivion Remake isn’t even the best of the bunch, either.

‘Gears of War’, ‘Oblivion’, ‘Fable’… Is This the Xbox 360 Era?

@NateTheHate2 is a prominent leaker from X (formerly Twitter). They’ve had more correct leaks than incorrect ones, but this sounds almost a little too good to be true. Could Xbox finally be in its redemption arc? With games like Gears of War: E-Day, Final Fantasy VII Remake, and more supposedly hitting the console this year, there may not be a better time for everything to be an Xbox.

Take these with a grain of salt for now, however. There is a massive Xbox Developer Direct coming up near the end of January. And we may get release dates for big games like South of Midnight and Doom: The Dark Ages. There’s also a secret reveal that is supposed to be happening, rumored to be the possible Oblivion Remake with a release date of June. Since that was the first “next-gen” game to really wow me, I would love a chance to dive into that one once again.

Alongside the general release schedule for Xbox, there are also rumors that games like Halo may make their debut on consoles such as the PlayStation 5 and Switch 2. There are an awful lot of lofty thoughts in this video, but if they all come true? It may be time to consider picking up an Xbox if you don’t already have one. This could be Microsoft clawing its way back to the top of the leaderboard. Even if some of these rumors don’t come true, they still have a great year ahead of them. Games like Avowed are nearly a guarantee to wow, but I can’t deny that I wouldn’t love to see Fable by the holiday season.