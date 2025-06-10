Imagine if ‘Citizen Sleeper’ Was a Deckbuilding Auto-Battler Game. Welcome to ‘Holder of Place’ (Demo Impressions)

Sometimes, as soon as you boot up a game, you know it’s going to be for you. Steam Next Fest is one of the best ways to try out plenty of exciting new games, but some prove to be better than what you may have expected. Take Become the Moon, for example. A title that I normally wouldn’t have looked at twice won my heart over with its quirky blend of comedy and excellent roguelike deckbuilder gameplay. On the opposite side of the coin, Holder of Place immediately caught my attention with its dark vibes, Citizen Sleeper-esque dialogue choices, and excellent character designs. Before I knew it, I was at 30 Depth, taking on bosses with a team of cybernetic warriors, and fully engrossed in this world.

Screenshot: Shaun Cichacki

The Style, the Vibes, and Everything in Between are Impeccable in ‘Holder of Place’

As soon as I booted into Holder of Place, I was instantly gripped. The chilling, haunting musical score. The futuristic look of everything on my screen. It felt as if I was stepping into the world of Citizen Sleeper 2 once again, and the informational text reaffirmed that. The soul of Holder of Place unfolded in front of me, not visually, but through the written word. It doesn’t matter if I was approaching an encampment, a potential space to recruit new followers, or just preparing to face an enemy. Everything is eloquently written, and it makes the adventure much more memorable.

Beyond the aesthetic, however, the general battle system in Holder of Place is also quite interesting. Earning FAITH through battles, I can recruit additional followers. These characters all require a different number of FAITH to bring them onto the team, and some are much more valuable than others. Take the Templar, for example. They join the team with 1 attack and 3 health. After attacking, however, they gain an additional attack point. By filling your team with this particular type of unit, you can cause devastating damage. But crafting the perfect team requires more than just brawn. Brains, supplemental units, and more can make the difference between a successful and miserable run.

I can already tell that Holder of Place is going to have a dedicated fan base. I’m already passionate about it, and the game isn’t even out yet. It’s atmospheric and moody, plays fantastically, and will become a new obsession for many. Trust me, play this now so you can say, “I liked Holder of Place before it was cool.”