Hear “Insomnia Freestyle,” the New Track from Hyped Glaswegian MC Shogun

Back in July, an unknown MC called Shogun exploded onto the internet with “Vulcan;” a complex and fast-paced freestyle filmed on the streets of his hometown of Paisley, Scotland. With introspective lyrics like “I’m not talented or gifted or up and coming, I’m just obsessed with stressing” and “If you hate me, it’s mutual, the sound of your body hitting the ground would be beautiful”, to say his bars go deep wouldn’t be deep enough. Within days, it had racked up almost half a million views, done the rounds on every grime and rap site, and turned the poker-faced Glaswegian into one of the most talked about Scottish rappers in a minute.

Now, we’re premiering his latest track “Insomnia Freestyle,” released by the new hip-hop app Brapp TV. Watch below, and start considering Renfrewshire as a veritable rap hot spot.