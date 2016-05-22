What Musicians Were Wearing and Sharing on Instagram This Week 5/22

So apparently Spring wanted to start right as the Summer was about to hit, because allergy season has landed and now everyone thinks they’re dying. Look at how fucking old I sound. Whatever, it’s a widespread problem, people! Anyway, IG this week was like a shot of Benadryl—you could fall asleep from the boredom. Found some sort of gems though. Okay back to my saline nasal spray. Enjoy.

Bieber’s inappropriate dreadlocks are like that “friend” you claim to hate and once they’re gone you kind of miss them.

A photo posted by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on May 20, 2016 at 3:53pm PDT

…because doesn’t everyone nap on a Goyard bag?

Happy Sunday A photo posted by 2 Chainz Aka Tity Boi (@hairweavekiller) on May 15, 2016 at 11:58am PDT

Somehow Selena Gomez managed to bottle the GNR era and recreate it without looking too Asbury Park, New Jersey, but just enough cool. I’m so jealous right now.

Walks through Calgary A photo posted by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on May 17, 2016 at 4:18pm PDT

HELLO, FROM THE… yeah, I don’t even know what side this is.

Cologne / Lanxess Arena / May 15 A photo posted by @adele on May 17, 2016 at 12:23am PDT

Xtina’s got the whole Diane Keaton swag going here. Suit and Tie on fleek.

#GetTheLook – #VoiceSemiFinals last night! Go to christinaaguilera.com A photo posted by Christina Aguilera (@xtina) on May 17, 2016 at 11:35am PDT

Last week, I posted that I thought Adam Lambert was Vanilla Ice, and what do ya know the same shit happened again this week!

Saturday night in London #gayheavenlondon custom orange leather bomber by @ashtonmichaella. Styled by @brettalannelson A photo posted by ADAMLAMBERT (@adamlambert) on May 16, 2016 at 10:58am PDT

Posting because Ariana Grande’s new album is fire, and this is a cool pic that looks like a Lana Del Rey video.

out now A photo posted by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on May 20, 2016 at 4:41pm PDT

Gaga looks like the quintessential New Yorker visiting LA. Seriously, right down to the trucker hat with the sunset and palm tree on it like, “This is how we Cali, right?”

Cali ️ in my favorite shoes A photo posted by Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) on May 17, 2016 at 7:05am PDT

This is what I envision when I think about Coachella, only no one in the Coachella audience is as cool as Alessia. Sidebar: this is Hangout Fest not Coachella, but whatever. It’s all camping.

that time we found some tipis and hats A photo posted by ALESSIA CARA (@alessiasmusic) on May 20, 2016 at 6:25pm PDT

Are these two going to collaborate? Maybe, after French goes sailing in that shirt.

A photo posted by French Montana (@frenchmontana) on May 19, 2016 at 4:34pm PDT

Can someone buy me Miley’s collaborative tee with Marc Jacobs? Proceeds go to Planned Parenthood. K thanks. Btw this wasn’t a plug unless Marc wants to send me one. Miley can too.

#MileyxMarilyn shirts are available now at @marcjacobs!! All profits benefit @plannedparenthood #standwithPP @marilynminter http://miley.lk/MJPPTee A photo posted by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on May 16, 2016 at 10:08am PDT

I know it’s been like a week, but can we all still enjoy this photo?

Me when I turn 40 and settle in Houston Texas. A photo posted by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on May 15, 2016 at 11:42pm PDT

I want to enjoy this photo, but it reminds me of the time I got caught in the crossfires of a flash mob and the shit gave me a panic attack.

OD’ing on Ariana Grande here, but this was adorable. BTW are they at the gym together? Whet?

@arianagrande congrats on your new album … Bless up A video posted by DJ KHALED (@djkhaled) on May 19, 2016 at 8:52pm PDT

Here are two women who I desperately want to be best friends with. Also, if you’re not watching Chelsea’s new show, you’re on my shit list.

I love @chelseahandler Gx A photo posted by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) on May 17, 2016 at 1:53pm PDT

Kathy Iandoli is allergic to everything. Follow her on Twitter/Instagram @kath30000.