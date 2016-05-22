What Musicians Were Wearing and Sharing on Instagram This Week 5/22

So apparently Spring wanted to start right as the Summer was about to hit, because allergy season has landed and now everyone thinks they’re dying. Look at how fucking old I sound. Whatever, it’s a widespread problem, people! Anyway, IG this week was like a shot of Benadryl—you could fall asleep from the boredom. Found some sort of gems though. Okay back to my saline nasal spray. Enjoy.
Bieber’s inappropriate dreadlocks are like that “friend” you claim to hate and once they’re gone you kind of miss them.
…because doesn’t everyone nap on a Goyard bag?
Somehow Selena Gomez managed to bottle the GNR era and recreate it without looking too Asbury Park, New Jersey, but just enough cool. I’m so jealous right now.
HELLO, FROM THE… yeah, I don’t even know what side this is.
Xtina’s got the whole Diane Keaton swag going here. Suit and Tie on fleek.
Last week, I posted that I thought Adam Lambert was Vanilla Ice, and what do ya know the same shit happened again this week!
Posting because Ariana Grande’s new album is fire, and this is a cool pic that looks like a Lana Del Rey video.
Gaga looks like the quintessential New Yorker visiting LA. Seriously, right down to the trucker hat with the sunset and palm tree on it like, “This is how we Cali, right?”
This is what I envision when I think about Coachella, only no one in the Coachella audience is as cool as Alessia. Sidebar: this is Hangout Fest not Coachella, but whatever. It’s all camping.
Are these two going to collaborate? Maybe, after French goes sailing in that shirt.
Can someone buy me Miley’s collaborative tee with Marc Jacobs? Proceeds go to Planned Parenthood. K thanks. Btw this wasn’t a plug unless Marc wants to send me one. Miley can too.
I know it’s been like a week, but can we all still enjoy this photo?
I want to enjoy this photo, but it reminds me of the time I got caught in the crossfires of a flash mob and the shit gave me a panic attack.
OD’ing on Ariana Grande here, but this was adorable. BTW are they at the gym together? Whet?
Here are two women who I desperately want to be best friends with. Also, if you’re not watching Chelsea’s new show, you’re on my shit list.
Kathy Iandoli is allergic to everything. Follow her on Twitter/Instagram @kath30000.