What Musicians Were Wearing and Sharing on Instagram This Week 5/8

Today is Mother’s Day so let’s keep this short and sweet since I’m sure everyone is going to be too busy entertaining moms and grandmas today. A lot happened in the way of fashion and music and fashion meets music this week. That’s all thanks to the Met Gala. So yeah, thanks Met Gala. Among other things. Check out what happened on the ‘Gram this first full week of May.

Let’s take it all the way back to the IG post heard ‘round the world. So Nicki shows up in a pic from the Met Gala with Jeremy Scott and Demi Lovato and only @ replies Jeremy. Hell, she even @ replied Moschino but no Demi. So Demi gets all in her feelings and reacts like I do when I use that Unfollow app and side eye everyone who has unfollowed me when I see them in public. Famous people shouldn’t do the things I do. Don’t be like me, Demi.

Videos by VICE

@itsjeremyscott @moschino A photo posted by Nicki Minaj (@nickiminaj) on May 3, 2016 at 2:54pm PDT

Posting one more of Nicki to erase the negativity of the previous photo. I mean, Nicki and Bey’s friendship warms my frozen heart. This selfie of them at the Met Gala means everything. I’m not @ replying LaLa just to be petty and basically because I wish I was in that photo.

@beyonce @lala #BadBtchsONLY #MetGala2016 #AnnaWhatsGood A photo posted by Nicki Minaj (@nickiminaj) on May 3, 2016 at 3:08pm PDT

At some point in your life you and your girls swore up and down that’s how you all looked in a photo. Probably taken in Times Square too. Rihanna is here to be like, “Nah. You weren’t even close.”

Meanwhile in Times Square… A photo posted by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on May 2, 2016 at 7:00pm PDT

That awkward moment when you realize King Madge is just like us. That is, if we were in a bondage down sitting with our legs spread playing Candy Crush at the Met Gala.

Lol…………..Met Ball A photo posted by Madonna (@madonna) on May 2, 2016 at 7:22pm PDT

We interrupt your rundown of the Met Gala on IG to bring you Chief Keef in Punky Brewster pigtails.

ok I quit A photo posted by Chief Keef (@chieffkeeffsossa) on May 3, 2016 at 6:13am PDT

Just when you thought Adele couldn’t understand you any more than she already does…

Katy Perry is out here looking like the thrill of being sandwiched between French and Abel is tickling her in parts she learned about in high school Sex Ed.

Abel / Katy perry #nynights ⬆️ A photo posted by French Montana (@frenchmontana) on May 3, 2016 at 2:17pm PDT

This photo is very nostalgic because it includes Brandy during the tail end of Moesha, Pharrell with a pornstache, Ray J before he learned how to work a camcorder, and Kim when her face was…nevermind, the nostalgia is overwhelming.

#waybackwednesday #Repost @rayj ・・・ We dropped “Wait A Min” back in 2001 around this time! Shout out to Pharrel – Lil Kim and my sis @4everbrandy for opening up the door for me! #Blessed and also Craig Kallman and Alantic Records A photo posted by B R AN D Y (@4everbrandy) on May 4, 2016 at 3:41pm PDT

I think it’s cute that Joe Jonas thinks anyone young enough to be taking finals knows who the fuck he is when Nick is walking around with no shirt on. He should be wishing us luck on that divorce or like “Hope your stocks don’t plummet! You got this!”

You got this! A photo posted by J O E J O N A S (@joejonas) on May 3, 2016 at 11:58am PDT

Shhhh…if you listen carefully you can hear the sound of David Guetta ruining another Summer with a song that will never escape your head because every radio, supermarket, and gym will be forcefully shoving it down your throat.

Don’t tell anyone @jbalvin is in the studio! A photo posted by David Guetta (@davidguetta) on May 2, 2016 at 5:17am PDT

I wish more rappers would retire and just get some golf buddies. Be like Ja Rule, guys. Who am I kidding, he’ll be dropping that Coup De Grâce album like yesterday, hopefully about his golf buddies.

Tay Tay and more vomit-inducing adorableness. This time with Haim and doggie pajamas.

After the after party is.. Well.. This. @haimtheband A photo posted by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on May 3, 2016 at 3:41pm PDT

Diplo’s about to take that mariachi band’s whole sound and put it on his next album. Happy fucking Cinco de Mayo.

When she says she can’t hang out because she’s going to a Cinco de Mayo party A photo posted by diplo (@diplo) on May 5, 2016 at 8:13am PDT

You know you’ve made it when you get a terrifying doll made in your honor, complete with your signature silly hat.

Coming soon… @medicom_toy A photo posted by Pharrell Williams (@pharrell) on May 3, 2016 at 3:59pm PDT

Bieber loves God SO MUCH, guys. Like SO MUCH. So much in fact that he tied his bandana like Tupac and gazed at his multi-thousand dollar on-stage pyrotechnics in such awe, because #God.

I am so lucky to share these moments with you, I am so glad God is able to move even when people are blind to it.. I am the one on that stage but I am nothing without a light shining through. I’m such an average, ordinary person that doesn’t deserve the praise. I believe it belongs to my God! Thank you God for showing up when we need you the most! A photo posted by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on May 5, 2016 at 8:21pm PDT

Kathy Iandoli has never been invited to the Met Gala even though it seems like everyone else has. Shots fired. Follow her on Twitter/Instagram @kath30000.