What Musicians Were Wearing and Sharing on Instagram This Week 5/8

Today is Mother’s Day so let’s keep this short and sweet since I’m sure everyone is going to be too busy entertaining moms and grandmas today. A lot happened in the way of fashion and music and fashion meets music this week. That’s all thanks to the Met Gala. So yeah, thanks Met Gala. Among other things. Check out what happened on the ‘Gram this first full week of May.
Let’s take it all the way back to the IG post heard ‘round the world. So Nicki shows up in a pic from the Met Gala with Jeremy Scott and Demi Lovato and only @ replies Jeremy. Hell, she even @ replied Moschino but no Demi. So Demi gets all in her feelings and reacts like I do when I use that Unfollow app and side eye everyone who has unfollowed me when I see them in public. Famous people shouldn’t do the things I do. Don’t be like me, Demi.
Posting one more of Nicki to erase the negativity of the previous photo. I mean, Nicki and Bey’s friendship warms my frozen heart. This selfie of them at the Met Gala means everything. I’m not @ replying LaLa just to be petty and basically because I wish I was in that photo.
At some point in your life you and your girls swore up and down that’s how you all looked in a photo. Probably taken in Times Square too. Rihanna is here to be like, “Nah. You weren’t even close.”
That awkward moment when you realize King Madge is just like us. That is, if we were in a bondage down sitting with our legs spread playing Candy Crush at the Met Gala.
We interrupt your rundown of the Met Gala on IG to bring you Chief Keef in Punky Brewster pigtails.
Just when you thought Adele couldn’t understand you any more than she already does…
Katy Perry is out here looking like the thrill of being sandwiched between French and Abel is tickling her in parts she learned about in high school Sex Ed.
This photo is very nostalgic because it includes Brandy during the tail end of Moesha, Pharrell with a pornstache, Ray J before he learned how to work a camcorder, and Kim when her face was…nevermind, the nostalgia is overwhelming.
I think it’s cute that Joe Jonas thinks anyone young enough to be taking finals knows who the fuck he is when Nick is walking around with no shirt on. He should be wishing us luck on that divorce or like “Hope your stocks don’t plummet! You got this!”
Shhhh…if you listen carefully you can hear the sound of David Guetta ruining another Summer with a song that will never escape your head because every radio, supermarket, and gym will be forcefully shoving it down your throat.
I wish more rappers would retire and just get some golf buddies. Be like Ja Rule, guys. Who am I kidding, he’ll be dropping that Coup De Grâce album like yesterday, hopefully about his golf buddies.
Tay Tay and more vomit-inducing adorableness. This time with Haim and doggie pajamas.
Diplo’s about to take that mariachi band’s whole sound and put it on his next album. Happy fucking Cinco de Mayo.
You know you’ve made it when you get a terrifying doll made in your honor, complete with your signature silly hat.
Bieber loves God SO MUCH, guys. Like SO MUCH. So much in fact that he tied his bandana like Tupac and gazed at his multi-thousand dollar on-stage pyrotechnics in such awe, because #God.
Kathy Iandoli has never been invited to the Met Gala even though it seems like everyone else has. Shots fired. Follow her on Twitter/Instagram @kath30000.