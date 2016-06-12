What Musicians Were Wearing and Sharing on Instagram This Week 6/12

Does anyone remember Mr. Demartino from Daria? That teacher with one giant bloodshot protruding eye? Well that’s how I look right now with my allergies acting up. So I’m here winking at my Word doc, trying to write this column without seeing properly. This week did have some IG gems though. Peep game.

GIVE ME THAT CHANEL LUNCHBOX LOOKING MAKEUP BAG SLASH PURSE RIGHT NOW NICKI!!!! Okay, sorry, I think I had a purse seizure. I’m better now.

Etienne came thru & slayed my make up & hair. Sinceré slayed everything else. A photo posted by Nicki Minaj (@nickiminaj) on Jun 6, 2016 at 3:51pm PDT

I know this wasn’t taken in the ‘80s, but doesn’t it feel like some ol’ ‘80s besties vibe? Actually, it does feel like Amy’s been gone for like decades. Okay, now I’m sad.

TBT – Me and Amy – mad coincidence the print number is similar to the date we took this and similar to the date she left us 5 years later RIP AMY. – pic by Mischa Richter A photo posted by MIA (@miamatangi) on Jun 9, 2016 at 6:39am PDT

Okay, I feel better now that I see Maya posted up against this golden vehicle.

A photo posted by MIA (@miamatangi) on Jun 10, 2016 at 4:55am PDT

Now we shall begin a whole barrage of photos featuring the Carters from this week. Sidebar: this moving picture of Bey has changed my life.

A video posted by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Jun 6, 2016 at 9:26pm PDT

Here’s Jay Z hanging out with Ty Dolla $ign.

American gangster A photo posted by Ty Dolla $ign (@tydollasign) on Jun 7, 2016 at 4:35pm PDT

Here’s Jay Z hanging out with DJ Khaled, LA Reid, Future, and Future’s magical hat.

Happy bday my brother @la_reid A photo posted by DJ KHALED (@djkhaled) on Jun 7, 2016 at 9:26pm PDT

Here’s Jay Z inviting 2 Chainz to photobomb what looks like the exact same picture I just posted above.

Shooter A photo posted by 2 Chainz Aka Tity Boi (@hairweavekiller) on Jun 8, 2016 at 1:40pm PDT

Wait, what’s happening here? And why am I so turned on? Cam’ron is somewhere like “DAMN! I should’ve copped them Gloria Steinem shades during my pink era!”

A photo posted by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Jun 8, 2016 at 1:01am PDT

I low key wouldn’t mind having a ukulele as a back brace. That is what’s happening here, right?

// ~@abdulonawave~ A photo posted by ≠The Pouty Princess≠ (@willowsmith) on Jun 8, 2016 at 12:45pm PDT

One more photo involving the Carters, but fuck everything else but Beyoncé with her bird up.

Coolest thing I did yesterday A photo posted by Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) on Jun 6, 2016 at 9:39am PDT

We all wish we can look as cute as Ellie Goulding in a sundress.

A photo posted by elliegoulding (@elliegoulding) on Jun 8, 2016 at 7:12pm PDT

I thought this was Jessica Rabbit for a second.

A photo posted by Christina Aguilera (@xtina) on Jun 6, 2016 at 11:25pm PDT

And for a moment I thought THIS was Miley Cyrus.

Nevermind, this is Miley Cyrus.

I need that Metallica-inspired Margiela shirt. K thanks.

Drew looks sexy… I look like I just shit myself and not sure how to proceed | @rudovell A photo posted by The Chainsmokers (@thechainsmokers) on Jun 7, 2016 at 5:38pm PDT

Kathy Iandoli is now terrified of Benadryl thanks to that dementia-causing rumor. Follow her on Twitter/Instagram @kath3000.