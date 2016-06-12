What Musicians Were Wearing and Sharing on Instagram This Week 6/12

VICE
Does anyone remember Mr. Demartino from Daria? That teacher with one giant bloodshot protruding eye? Well that’s how I look right now with my allergies acting up. So I’m here winking at my Word doc, trying to write this column without seeing properly. This week did have some IG gems though. Peep game.

GIVE ME THAT CHANEL LUNCHBOX LOOKING MAKEUP BAG SLASH PURSE RIGHT NOW NICKI!!!! Okay, sorry, I think I had a purse seizure. I’m better now.

Etienne came thru & slayed my make up & hair. Sinceré slayed everything else.

I know this wasn’t taken in the ‘80s, but doesn’t it feel like some ol’ ‘80s besties vibe? Actually, it does feel like Amy’s been gone for like decades. Okay, now I’m sad.

TBT – Me and Amy – mad coincidence the print number is similar to the date we took this and similar to the date she left us 5 years later RIP AMY. – pic by Mischa Richter

Okay, I feel better now that I see Maya posted up against this golden vehicle.

Now we shall begin a whole barrage of photos featuring the Carters from this week. Sidebar: this moving picture of Bey has changed my life.

Here’s Jay Z hanging out with Ty Dolla $ign.

American gangster

Here’s Jay Z hanging out with DJ Khaled, LA Reid, Future, and Future’s magical hat.

Happy bday my brother @la_reid

Here’s Jay Z inviting 2 Chainz to photobomb what looks like the exact same picture I just posted above.

Shooter

Wait, what’s happening here? And why am I so turned on? Cam’ron is somewhere like “DAMN! I should’ve copped them Gloria Steinem shades during my pink era!”

I low key wouldn’t mind having a ukulele as a back brace. That is what’s happening here, right?

// ~@abdulonawave~

One more photo involving the Carters, but fuck everything else but Beyoncé with her bird up.

Coolest thing I did yesterday

We all wish we can look as cute as Ellie Goulding in a sundress.

I thought this was Jessica Rabbit for a second.

And for a moment I thought THIS was Miley Cyrus.

#HILLARY2016 Nothing can keep a strong woman down. VOTE for the first female US president in history. Shake it up America, this country needs a little rock n’ roll.

Nevermind, this is Miley Cyrus.

I need that Metallica-inspired Margiela shirt. K thanks.

Drew looks sexy… I look like I just shit myself and not sure how to proceed | @rudovell

Kathy Iandoli is now terrified of Benadryl thanks to that dementia-causing rumor. Follow her on Twitter/Instagram @kath3000.

