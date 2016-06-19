What Musicians Were Wearing and Sharing on Instagram This Week 6/19

After everything that’s happened this week with mass shootings, hate crimes, children dying, it’s all too much. So let’s take a few and just check the ridiculousness or awesomeness some artists put out there on Instagram to laugh to keep from crying, nah mean?

I can’t entirely tell what Chris Brown is wearing in this photo, but I am praying to Jesus, Allah, Shiva, Buddha, and Beyoncé that those are denim overalls with no shirt on underneath, because I am a huge advocate of that Marky Mark and the Funky Bunch look. So let’s get it, Breezy!

A photo posted by 1 THE (@chrisbrownofficial) on Jun 16, 2016 at 10:52am PDT

Tossing all of the “YASSSSSS” and “SLAYYYYYY” bombs I can drop on this photo of Missy doing her thing for Marc Jacobs. Loving the coat being a subtle throwback to her “Supa Dupa Fly” days too.

Thank u @themarcjacobs for having me be apart of your new amazing Fall “16 ad campaign I am so GRATEFUL! You are a sweetheart! And the new line is thank u Marc & David much love to u A photo posted by Missy Elliott (@missymisdemeanorelliott) on Jun 15, 2016 at 6:52am PDT

Informer! You no say Daddy Me Snow me a’gon blame. I lick ya bum bum down! Oh come on you were thinking it, and if you weren’t then your life is in shambles.

A photo posted by @jeezy on Jun 15, 2016 at 10:31am PDT

Okay so what we’re saying here is Beyoncé is the human embodiment of the most perfect Snapchat filter. Like, we need technology to look halfway decent and she just throws some flowers on her head and here it is.

A photo posted by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Jun 16, 2016 at 10:51am PDT

The major keys we could all get from this conversation. We would all be millionaires with Snapchat filter level looks.

I was skeptical at first, but now I am fairly convinced that Christina Milian is having more fun than the rest of us. Except for maybe Steve Aoki.

Living it up at @jewelnightclub in #LasVegas w @Steveaoki A photo posted by Christina Milian (@christinamilian) on Jun 14, 2016 at 6:25am PDT

And of course, Jin Joo. I will stop posting pictures of her once she starts looking despondent, which will be never.

FOLLOW US ON THE SNAPS FOR SHIT LIKE THIS.: DNCE A video posted by DNCE (@dnce) on Jun 12, 2016 at 7:30pm PDT

I don’t know why I’m so into Fetty liking his own pic of himself holding massive amounts of weed and then reposting it, but I do. It’s hilarious and adorable and sort of illegal.

@sherbinski415 A photo posted by RemyBoyz“1738” (@fettywap1738) on Jun 11, 2016 at 4:56pm PDT

Sometimes Brit posts like “I am the queen of the universe” photos, but mostly it’s these basic Nebraska housewife posts like “OMG look how awful I look” so everyone can reply “NO WAY Beth! You’re gorgeous!”

Cut my hair again! Now off to work! A photo posted by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Jun 15, 2016 at 10:18pm PDT

Kanye’s tender duckface is creeping me out, so I couldn’t not post it. Even Kim looks horrified like “WTF are you doing? Purse your lips harder! Say PRUNE like the Olsen Twins do!”

It all started with @carineroitfeld #BazaarIcons A photo posted by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jun 13, 2016 at 9:25am PDT

If you don’t look at this and think “#Goals,” then chances are you lack ambition.

Same position I use to sit in waitin on the bus. #StreetsOfCompton #1992 @iamkevinwong A photo posted by The Game (@losangelesconfidential) on Jun 10, 2016 at 8:55pm PDT

When the rest of the world crimps their hair, it looks like they couldn’t find a better costume for their cousin’s ‘80s party. When Jojo does it, it looks like the most flawless statement of 2016.

A photo posted by JoJo. (@iamjojo) on Jun 15, 2016 at 10:40pm PDT

Same sentiment as above, only replace crimped hair with a sequined jumpsuit and that ‘80s party with a ‘70s party.

Boston you were incredible, thank you A photo posted by elliegoulding (@elliegoulding) on Jun 15, 2016 at 11:42pm PDT

Wait, does Nicki Minaj really have a studio set up with her name in neon lights on the wall? Or does she bring that sign with her to every studio for inspiration? I need answers IMMEDIATELY.

#DontHurtMe exclusively on #Tidal even if u was Curry btch there’s still a Lebron. But let’s face it I’m Curry with rings like Lebron. added my rings up that’s Mike JORDAN A photo posted by Nicki Minaj (@nickiminaj) on Jun 15, 2016 at 3:32pm PDT

Kathy Iandoli would like to say Rest In Peace to everyone who lost their lives in Orlando. Follow her on Twitter/Instagram @kath3000.