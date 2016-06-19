VICE
What Musicians Were Wearing and Sharing on Instagram This Week 6/19

After everything that’s happened this week with mass shootings, hate crimes, children dying, it’s all too much. So let’s take a few and just check the ridiculousness or awesomeness some artists put out there on Instagram to laugh to keep from crying, nah mean?

I can’t entirely tell what Chris Brown is wearing in this photo, but I am praying to Jesus, Allah, Shiva, Buddha, and Beyoncé that those are denim overalls with no shirt on underneath, because I am a huge advocate of that Marky Mark and the Funky Bunch look. So let’s get it, Breezy!

A photo posted by 1 THE (@chrisbrownofficial) on

Tossing all of the “YASSSSSS” and “SLAYYYYYY” bombs I can drop on this photo of Missy doing her thing for Marc Jacobs. Loving the coat being a subtle throwback to her “Supa Dupa Fly” days too.

Thank u @themarcjacobs for having me be apart of your new amazing Fall “16 ad campaign I am so GRATEFUL! You are a sweetheart! And the new line is thank u Marc & David much love to u

A photo posted by Missy Elliott (@missymisdemeanorelliott) on

Informer! You no say Daddy Me Snow me a’gon blame. I lick ya bum bum down! Oh come on you were thinking it, and if you weren’t then your life is in shambles.

A photo posted by @jeezy on

Okay so what we’re saying here is Beyoncé is the human embodiment of the most perfect Snapchat filter. Like, we need technology to look halfway decent and she just throws some flowers on her head and here it is.

A photo posted by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on

The major keys we could all get from this conversation. We would all be millionaires with Snapchat filter level looks.

A THANK YOU LETTER TO @beyonce and hive and fan luv … Dreams come true Don’t ever let “they” tell you you can’t do it. They told me I would never tour. Well I just finished touring with the biggest artist walking the planet. They told me I would never touch a stage in a high school arena. Well I just finished touching the stage in every stadium in every major city in America. Dreams come true. But you have to work hard, you gotta work very hard!!! In order to stand beside the icon @beyonce You gotto work hard for over 25 years and dedicate your blood sweat and tears to making your dreams a reality. I want to thank Beyoncé for putting me on stage in front of a stadium full of loyal fans of the Hive and Fan luv! Dreams come true. Momma I made it!!! Fan luv we did it. We showed THEY that nothing can stop us if we move with a clean heart and a clear purpose. Beyoncé I want to say thank you for allowing me to bring my energy and passion on stage every night. Thank you for allowing me to bring on all the artists who jumped on stage with me to bring the fans a special energy called Major Key Alert!!!! Beyoncé I want to say thank you for providing me and the millions of millions of fans across the globe your amazing talent and music and performance. You’re the queen!!!! Fan Luv this is just the beginning!!! I’m up to something!!!! Oh u thought I was gonna quit???!!!! Never!!!! It’s We The Best!! It’s Roc Nation!!! It’s PARK WOOD !!!It’s Epic Records!!!! I will never stop!!!!! Bless up. @beyonce thank u so much I have tears of joy ! God is the Greatest!!!! #MAJOR the album it’s coming!! @wethebestmusic !!! I have more to say @beyonce thank u again!! hive and fan luv please get this letter to Beyonce !! Thank u in advance !! OH YEAH IM POST THIS 2 times wit 2 pics I have to not everyday u get take ICONIC PICS WIT @beyonce !!!!!!! photo credit @kodaklens

A photo posted by DJ KHALED (@djkhaled) on

I was skeptical at first, but now I am fairly convinced that Christina Milian is having more fun than the rest of us. Except for maybe Steve Aoki.

Living it up at @jewelnightclub in #LasVegas w @Steveaoki

A photo posted by Christina Milian (@christinamilian) on

And of course, Jin Joo. I will stop posting pictures of her once she starts looking despondent, which will be never.

FOLLOW US ON THE SNAPS FOR SHIT LIKE THIS.: DNCE

A video posted by DNCE (@dnce) on

I don’t know why I’m so into Fetty liking his own pic of himself holding massive amounts of weed and then reposting it, but I do. It’s hilarious and adorable and sort of illegal.

@sherbinski415

A photo posted by RemyBoyz“1738” (@fettywap1738) on

Sometimes Brit posts like “I am the queen of the universe” photos, but mostly it’s these basic Nebraska housewife posts like “OMG look how awful I look” so everyone can reply “NO WAY Beth! You’re gorgeous!”

Cut my hair again! Now off to work!

A photo posted by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on

Kanye’s tender duckface is creeping me out, so I couldn’t not post it. Even Kim looks horrified like “WTF are you doing? Purse your lips harder! Say PRUNE like the Olsen Twins do!”

It all started with @carineroitfeld #BazaarIcons

A photo posted by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

If you don’t look at this and think “#Goals,” then chances are you lack ambition.

Same position I use to sit in waitin on the bus. #StreetsOfCompton #1992 @iamkevinwong

A photo posted by The Game (@losangelesconfidential) on

When the rest of the world crimps their hair, it looks like they couldn’t find a better costume for their cousin’s ‘80s party. When Jojo does it, it looks like the most flawless statement of 2016.

A photo posted by JoJo. (@iamjojo) on

Same sentiment as above, only replace crimped hair with a sequined jumpsuit and that ‘80s party with a ‘70s party.

Boston you were incredible, thank you

A photo posted by elliegoulding (@elliegoulding) on

Wait, does Nicki Minaj really have a studio set up with her name in neon lights on the wall? Or does she bring that sign with her to every studio for inspiration? I need answers IMMEDIATELY.

#DontHurtMe exclusively on #Tidal even if u was Curry btch there’s still a Lebron. But let’s face it I’m Curry with rings like Lebron. added my rings up that’s Mike JORDAN

A photo posted by Nicki Minaj (@nickiminaj) on

Kathy Iandoli would like to say Rest In Peace to everyone who lost their lives in Orlando. Follow her on Twitter/Instagram @kath3000.

